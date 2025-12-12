Nobody has been more grateful for the Sherrone Moore fallout than Notre Dame

The beginning of the week saw Notre Dame being at the forefront of every conversation after not being selected for the college football playoff and then responding by not accepting their bid their bowl bid. Though nobody would ever come out and say it, the Fighting Irish program has to be thrilled that the media has turned its sights to the Sherrone Moore fiasco and the fallout from it.

Until Wednesday, it seemed like most media pundits were piling onto Notre Dame for seemingly quitting and going home have now turned their complete energy to everything that is happening in Ann Arbor. Honestly, for all the drama and controversy that has been swirling around the Michigan program over the last couple of seasons, declining an invite to the Pop-Tarts Bowl does not seem that important right now.

Sure, there are many fans of other programs and many members of the media who have a lot of disdain for Notre Dame especially after being given a guaranteed spot in next year's playoff if in the Top 12 at the end of the season.

However, that energy has simmered down quite a bit since Wednesday's bombshell. Now everyone is focused on who will be the next coach at Michigan, will the Athletic Director be able to survive this newest black eye, and most importantly what will be the ultimate fallout from this for Sherrone Moore.

In addition to everything going on at Michigan, as next week's first-round playoff games take place, the Notre Dame stories will go on the back burner for at least the majority of the rest of this season. Even though the rivalry between the Fighting Irish and the Wolverines has taken a hiatus on the field, it is still strong between the fanbases, meaning this might be the only time the fans from South Bend will ever be thankful for the Michigan program.