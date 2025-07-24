North Carolina eyeing the SEC will end the ACC as a Conference

The North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to build themselves into a College Football Powerhouse and then remain at the level for years to come. The first step in the programs plan was landing a new head coach and hiring Bill Belichick speaks to how committed they are to making this a respected program. The next step in that plan appears to be leaving the ACC which follows the plan that schools like Florida State and Clemson have already explored.

While the North Carolina Tar Heels were at the ACC Kickoff media event, Inside Carolina dropped a massive story that the Tar Heels along with Clemson are exploring leaving the ACC and joining the SEC.

Realignment watch: Sources say UNC is among the schools exploring a potential move from the ACC with the SEC as the likely target 👀



Under Chancellor Lee Roberts and incoming AD Steve Newmark, the Tar Heels could be leading the pack alongside Clemson.



Via @InsideCarolina — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) July 24, 2025

The question now becomes how quickly the Tar Heels want to make the jump and whether or not the SEC is on board with the plan. If North Carolina wants to move as soon as possible, their biggest obstacle is the $165 Million buyout fee they would need to pay. If the Tar Heels choose to wait until 2031, the buyout drops all the way to $75 million which is now the year to watch for the ACC.

If the SEC is on board with North Carolina joining its league it could mark the beginning of the end for another one of College Football's Power Conferences. Clemson and Florida State would stand out as the two premier targets as they've already expressed wanting to leave while Duke would be a clear priority for a conference looking to add an elite basketball program.

Then you look at Miami and SMU, with the SEC already having the Florida Gators and both SEC Texas programs, would they want to add the Seminoles, Hurricanes, and Mustangs. If the SEC starts adding schools, the Big Ten certainly won't just sit around and their additions paired with the SEC's could leave the ACC looking like the Pac 12.

North Carolina joining the fold as a team looking to leave brings the count to three programs now which proves that the ACC could be in trouble as 2031 approaches.

More ACC News: