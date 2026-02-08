North Dakota State joins the Mountain West making massive leap to FBS

The college football landscape has been drastically changed over the past several seasons changing everything in the sport. The Pac 12 was the biggest victim of the initial movement as only Washington State and Oregon State were left without a league. After hardly surviving the losses to the Big Ten and Big 12, the Pac 12 had to move quickly to rebuild the conference.

The Pac 12 rebuilt itself by decimating the Mountain West, taking Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State. Now as the Mountain West looks to rebuild, the league is making a unique addition.

North Dakota State joins the Mountain West in major move

On Sunday, the Mountain West found its next program as the North Dakota State Bison agreed to make the jump from the FCS to FBS joining the league.

BREAKING: North Dakota State has agreed to join the Mountain West Conference in a football-only deal starting in 2026, @ESPN reports

FCS ➡️ FBS



The timing is perfect for North Dakota State, and it comes as they join the best league for this level of move. The Mountain West is going to be the weakest league in the FBS next season, and it allows the Bison a chance to compete right away. Given the level of talent this team has had, they should find themselves at a similar level to the teams they're playing.

The Bison have become a dynasty at the FCS level, winning 10 FCS National Championships since 2010. The program proved it could win with any head coach, and as long as they continue to build their teams the same way, this should allow the Bison to compete for Mountain West Championships.

The move will ultimately be judged based on how much success the Bison and the league have each season. Now North Dakota State will be competing for the Group of 5 bid into the Playoffs which is a tough path in, but if they become a power in the Mountain West, they could make a leap again to a new league.