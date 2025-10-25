North Texas QB Drew Mestemaker emerges as a star with record-shattering performance

As the World Series and other College Football games were going on, a ton of people likely didn't tune in to watch North Texas face off against Charlotte. If you didn't watch the showdown in the ACC, you missed a truly incredible record-setting performance from North Texas star quarterback Drew Mestemaker.

The North Texas Mean Green rode their star quarterback to a 54-20 blowout win to move to 7-1 on the season. Drew Mestemaker completed 37 of 49 attempts for 608 yards and 4 touchdowns with an interception.

Drew Mestemaker's incredible performance broke all kinds of records for passing yards in a game. Mestemaker's 608 yards surpassed former North Texas quarterback Daniel Meager's 2007 performance of 601 yards for the most in a single game in North Texas history.

The 608 yards were also enough to give Drew Mestemaker the record for the most passing yards in a game in American Athletic Conference history.

The stat that puts into perspective just how crazy Drew Mestemaker's performance was is the fact that his 608 yards are more than Army has in its 7 games this season at 599 yards.

The Mean Green have had an incredible offense all season long, which gives them a great chance in any game they play. At 3-1 in the American, North Texas is very much still in the hunt for the Conference Championship and the College Football Playoff, especially if some results can go their way this weekend.

Drew Mestemaker has quickly become one of the most interesting quarterbacks to follow, especially this offseason. As a Redshirt Freshman, Mestemaker continues to get better with 25 total touchdowns to just 4 interceptions thus far. A ton of schools will be keeping a close eye on Drew Mestemaker this offseason as he could become a top transfer if he chooses to move.

