Northwestern denied Tulane a chance to honor Katrina victims just to look foolish

On Saturday Afternoon, the Tulane Green Wave used their season opener against Northwestern to honor the 20-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. The storm devastated the city of New Orleans and took over 1,000 lives so for Tulane to use the game to honor the victims and the City. The Green Wave chose to honor the event by wearing helmets without their Green Wave which surprised many.

It turns out that the reason Tulane only made a change to their helmets is that Northwestern decided to act like jerks. According to Jon Sumrall, Tulane requested to wear their white jerseys which are the uniforms they wore in the first game after the storm but, Northwestern denied the request.

After the game, Jon Sumrall spoke to the media and was fired up about Northwestern's decision to deny the Green Wave a chance for an incredible tribute, which may have played a part in the 23-3 beatdown win.

"When you disrespect the city of New Orleans, you’re going to run into it… I’m not trying to be a jerk but don’t disrespect the city of New Orleans." Jon Sumrall

You almost have to hope that Northwestern didn't get the request or something else happened; otherwise, there couldn't be a worse look for the Wildcats. To deny a program the chance to honor all of the victims of a tragic event that changed the city is up there with the biggest jerk moves you could make.

Regardless of the results of the game, the Wildcats would've looked terrible, but when you deny a request like that and then only manage to score 3 points, you truly look foolish. Hopefully, Northwestern is able to provide better context to their denial; otherwise, it's a terrible look for the program and inexcusable.

