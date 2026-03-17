Notre Dame basketball standout Carson Towt latest to chase NFL dream at tight end

This time of year in the NFL world is focused on the NFL Draft as free agency has slowed almost to a complete halt. As players have already attended the NFL Combine and each school starts the process on their Pro Days, hundreds of former college football stars are chasing their dream of making it to the next level. While the college football stars are the focus, they aren't the only ones who acheive the feat.

NFL teams have often tried to find former college basketball players that they can convert into tight ends or wide receivers at the next level. Players like Hall of Famer Antonio Gates and Mo-Alie Cox only played basketball in college before becoming NFL tight ends while Jimmy Graham played just one season of college football.

Notre Dame star Carson Towt signs with the Indianapolis Colts

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts looked to find the next diamond in the rough as they signed Notre Dame basketball star Carson Towt.

Colts signed Notre Dame basketball forward Carson Towt with the idea of converting him to tight end. pic.twitter.com/BXZCKbixBE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2026

Carson Towt spent most of his college basketball career at Northern Arizona playing for the Lumberjacks from 2020-2024. In 2024, Carson Towt set the single season rebounds record in the Big Sky grabbing 423 total rebounds. Towt's career at Northern Arizona caught the eye of Notre Dame as he finished his career with the Fighting Irish averaging 5.9 points per game, 9.0 rebounds per game, and 0.4 blocks per game.

Carson Towt did not play football at the High School or College level at either of his programs.

By signing with the Colts, Carson Towt will have the perfect mentor in fellow tight end Mo Alie-Cox. During his college career, Mo-Alie Cox only played basketball for VCY, yet he's carved out a long NFL Career as the 2nd longest tenured member of the Colts after signing a new deal this offseason. Towt joins a tight end room with Tyler Warren and Alie-Cox meaning he'll likely be a long-term project.