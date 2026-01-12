Notre Dame football stays patient, strikes gold in transfer portal with elite additions

Trust the process and delayed gratification — two terms synonymous with Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, and fitting descriptors for the Fighting Irish’s approach to this year’s transfer portal window.

Through the first 10 days of the 2026 transfer cycle, fans and pundits alike were up in arms — or pointing fingers and laughing — as Notre Dame appeared to be swinging and missing on player after player. Or, rather, student-athlete after student-athlete — a term often forgotten in today’s era of collegiate athletics, but one that remains highly valued at the University of Notre Dame.

However, with one stroke — or shall I say, three strokes — of the pen, the Irish have secured a trio of commitments within a 24-hour span. A fourth addition may soon follow.

Of the three incoming transfers thus far, two are elite prospects: EDGE defender Keon Keeley and wide receiver Quincy Porter.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Keeley was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2023, ranked as the No. 2 overall player and the No. 1 EDGE rusher in the nation. Porter was also a five-star prospect, checking in at No. 23 overall and No. 5 among wide receivers in the Class of 2025.

The third commitment, cornerback DJ McKinney, is a Texas native and former Oklahoma State player who was rated as a three-star prospect in the Class of 2022. McKinney projects as a rotational defensive back who can provide valuable depth to an already elite Notre Dame secondary.

Lastly, a potential fourth addition to this transfer class is wide receiver Mylan Graham. The former No. 1 player in the state of Indiana for the Class of 2024, Graham was considered a five-star recruit, ranked No. 33 overall and No. 7 at wide receiver, per the 247Sports Composite.

All of a sudden, it appears Freeman and his staff have excelled during this January window — doing so by trusting the process and remaining committed to a methodical, yet effective, recruiting strategy. Notre Dame hasn’t just added players; it has landed blue-chip caliber talent — student-athletes who can help propel the program toward its ultimate goal of winning the 2027 College Football Playoff National Championship and achieving the lasting gratification that comes with it.