Notre Dame lands the kind of receiver it almost never gets in Quincy Porter

Coming into Monday Morning, Notre Dame fans were wondering what was going on as Marcus Freeman and his staff had yet to land a commitment in the Transfer Portal. All of the worrying has been proven to be an overreaction as Marcus Freeman and his staff have gotten to work. First Marcus Freeman and his staff got DJ McKinney back on board after a wild 24 hours when his signing was rescinded. Then on Monday Morning, Notre Dame landed it's crown jewel in Ohio State transfer Quincy Porter.

Quincy Porter is the type of wide receiver Notre Dame never lands

Whenever Notre Dame would lose in the College Football Playoff under Brian Kelly, the knock on the Fighting Irish was that they didn't have the same players on the outside like Alabama. That was part of the reason that Brian Kelly left to take the LSU job.

While Notre Dame does rarely land the 5-star wide receivers so do most programs as almost every team is after them, yet the same small handful of schools are able to sign them. Landing Quincy Porter is getting that level of player even with him spending a season at Ohio State.

Coming out of High School, Quincy Porter was ranked as the 22nd ranked player in the Country, the 3rd ranked wide receiver in the class, and the top player out of New Jersey. Michigan, Penn State, Alabama, and Oklahoma were all in the mix before Porter ended up signing with Ohio State.

This season, Quincy Porter played sparingly in a deep Ohio State wide receiver room, but when he did play, he flashed his talent with 4 catches for 59 yards.

Notre Dame now gets an elite talent at the wide receiver position that they can hope to develop into a star, and potentially entice other 5-stars to pick them out of High School. At 6"4', Quincy Porter can fill the void on the outside left by Malachi Fields graduating to the NFL, and hopefully become a top target for CJ Carr.