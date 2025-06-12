Notre Dame quietly solved the one problem that's been holding them back

Coming off of a run to the College Football Playoff National Championship, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are looking to make another deep run in 2025. If the Fighting Irish are going to go on a deep run once again, they'll need to do so with a first-time starting quarterback, as Riley Leonard is off to the NFL. After bringing in transfer quarterbacks for the past two seasons, Marcus Freeman will finally hand the team over to a homegrown quarterback.

In the past, breaking in a new quarterback would've been much tougher for the team than it will be this season for one big reason. The entire Brian Kelly era into the Marcus Freeman era, the Fighting Irish always went up against an Alabama or Clemson and got demolished as they didn't have the same level of players on the outside specifically at wide receiver.

Notre Dame has its best wide receiver core in decades this season

The Fighting Irish heading into 2025, have seemingly solved the long-time recurring issue at wide receiver, as on paper this team has a group talented enough to win a National Championship. The team returns its leading wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, who became a household name in the College Football Playoff. Greathouse has the elite game-breaking speed paired with the ability to break any defender's ankles, which is the type of player Notre Dame hasn't had often.

Jaden Greathouse is a stud. 📈📈📈pic.twitter.com/KKwJbDIvNG — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) January 22, 2025

The wide receiver everyone expected to lead the Fighting Irish coming into the season was Jordan Faison. An ankle injury early on in the season clearly affected Faison, but he was still able to chip in with 356 yards on the season. If the dual-sport star can stay healthy in 2025, the Irish have another weapon on the outside with elite speed and the ability to shake any defender.

This from Jordan Faison is one of the most difficult routes to cover in man because getting over top of the post necessarily leaves you vulnerable to the comeback corner/out. When it’s run as tight as this, have to hope for a bad throw. pic.twitter.com/9h7scVLAdz — Greg Flammang (@greg2126) November 25, 2024

Marcus Freeman then utilized his recruiting prowess in the transfer portal, bringing in a pair of dynamic playmakers to complement the returning pieces. Malachi Fields is a massive addition for the Fighting Irish after he went for 808 yards and 5 touchdowns for Virginia. The size of Fields is a great compliment to Greathouse and Faison, and at times, Fields has done an incredible Randy Moss imitation.

🙌 Malachi Fields just doing Malachi Fields things.#SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/nm1qxZT9Fw — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) September 1, 2024

Will Pauling joins the Fighting Irish after an impressive season at Wisconsin even as the team struggled to pass the football. Pauling gives the team another playmaker that can operate out of the slot with the ability to hurt a defense at all three levels.

Whether Notre Dame starts CJ Carr or Kenny Minchey, they'll be inheriting one of the best groups of wide receivers Notre Dame has had in a long time. Not only does such a talented group of receivers help the quarterback but it'll also help Jeremiyah Love as opponents won't be able to load the box to slow him down.

This year could be another exciting year for the Irish and nailing the wide receiver position is a great step toward another run in the Playoff.

