Notre Dame restocks the running back factory with 4-star commit Lathan Whisenton

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have started to become a major power under head coach Marcus Freeman. Under Brian Kelly, the notion was that the Fighting Irish couldn't land the elite recruits like the schools in the SEC and the Big Ten. Marcus Freeman instead has Notre Dame recruiting at a level that we haven't seen in a long time.

This offseason, Notre Dame loses elite playmakers to the NFL Draft as running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price could both end up hearing their names called in the 1st Round of the draft. As Notre Dame continues to send elite running backs to the NFL, the task for Freeman and his staff is continuing to stock the room with high end talent.

Notre Dame lands elite RB recruit Lathan Whisenton

On Wednesday Night, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish picked up a major commitment landing 4-star recruit Lathan Whisenton over Florida and In-State Texas Tech.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Lathan Whisenton has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’0 200 RB from Waco, TX chose the Fighting Irish over Florida and Texas Tech



“GO IRISH 🍀🍀🍀🍀”⁰⁰https://t.co/anKtgQRbpg pic.twitter.com/N9NV4mX4UU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 25, 2026

Lathan Whisenton is ranked as the 171st ranked player in the Country, the 12th ranked running back in the class, and the 20th ranked player out of Texas according to Rivals' recruiting rankings. Whisenton is the 1st running back to commit to Notre Dame in this cycle, but the Irish likely won't slow down.

The addition of Lathan Whisenton brings Notre Dame's recruiting class to 6th in the Country as the Fighting Irish push for another top 3 class nationally. Notre Dame holds 8 commitments in the class, giving Marcus Freeman a chance to vault this class up the boards once he starts to reeling in high level recruits.

As a Junior, Whisenton posted a monster season of High School football rushing for 1,502 yards and 24 touchdowns on 165 carries averaging 9.1 yards per carry. Whisenton has showcased elite speed at the High School level which should allow him to develop into an elite weapon for Marcus Freeman and the Irish.