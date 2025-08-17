Notre Dame's Quarterback battle may not be determined until the last moment

While most of the quarterback battles around the Country have come to a close, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's battle remains unsolved. The battle began in the Spring as CJ Carr, Kenny Minchey, and Steve Angeli started off in the fight to replace Riley Leonard. After the spring, Steve Angeli transferred out of Notre Dame bringing the battle down to two but, that was the last true movement.

Through fall camp, Kenny Minchey has impressed and made himself a true contender for the starting job but, Marcus Freeman continues to state that this is still a battle. As the Fighting Irish are two weeks away from facing off against Miami to start the season, Notre Dame needs to make a decision soon.

After it appeared that Kenny Minchey jumped into the lead in this battle, many expected that Marcus Freeman may name him the starter with a solid performance. Instead, Marcus Freeman addressed the Media on Sunday after the scrimmage, declaring that the battle is still ongoing but, a decision has to be made soon.

"We gotta make a decision here soon." Marcus Freeman

While many may think that this is gamesmanship from Marcus Freeman, it's more likely that he genuinely hasn't come to a decision yet. In the past few seasons, Notre Dame has added transfer quarterbacks meaning the team didn't need a battle, and Marcus Freeman hasn't had to make the decision. The expectation was that CJ Carr would step right into the role but, Kenny Minchey's surge has made this a true battle.

Ideally, Notre Dame will make a decision in the next week as you don't want a battle carrying into game week especially when you are facing an opponent like Miami. The other alternative is that Freeman can let it carry into the game deploying both quarterbacks which could be an advantage and a disadvantage.

More Notre Dame Fighting Irish News: