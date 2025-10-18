Notre Dame Vs USC Lightning Updates: Will kickoff take place on time?

On Saturday Night, the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish face off in another iteration of one of College Football's biggest rivalries. This year's rivalry may mean more than it has in a long time as both teams meet as ranked opponents and College Football Playoff hopefuls, while this could be the last meeting of these teams. There aren't any additional matchups scheduled between the two teams, which could lead to a break in the rivalry for several years.

As fans prepare for what could be the last regular-season clash between the USC Trojans and Notre Dame, the only concern right now is the weather. Kickoff was originally scheduled for 7:30 PM Eastern, but the weather may have other ideas.

USC Vs Notre Dame weather updates: Lightning threatens kickoff time

Currently in South Bend, Indiana the weather has been a massive concern as pouring rain and lightning have hit the area.

The rain is coming down hard in South Bend #USCvsNotreDame pic.twitter.com/CMHK8OUh3z — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) October 18, 2025

The heavy rain and lightning in the area have been such a concern that fans weren't allowed to enter the field for some time while Notre Dame had to cancel it's Victory March.

Due to lightning in the area, the Victory March (Notre Dame Player Walk) will not take place today. — University of Notre Dame (@NotreDame) October 18, 2025

As things currently stand, according to Notre Dame the game will still kickoff at 7:36 PM ET while the teams won't be able to take the field until 6:45 PM ET.

Teams will take the field at 6:45 PM ET tonight.



The game kickoff time will stay at 7:36 PM ET. #GoIrish☘️ — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 18, 2025

Throughout the game, fans will now need to keep an eye on the weather as there could end up being lightning delays. According to the NCAA, a game needs to enter a delay if lightning is detected in the area, and the game can't resume until 30 minutes after the last strike. We've seen countless weather delays this season, and it often throws off the flow of the game.

This story will be updated throughout the game as more information is released on any potential updates on the weather.

More Notre Dame Fighting Irish News: