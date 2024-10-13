Oct. 12, the biggest day of college football yet, delivered on all of its promises
By Sam Fariss
From the Oregon Ducks taking down the Ohio State Buckeyes to the Red River Rivalry to overtime madness, Oct. 12 lived up to every single expectation set. One of the biggest days of college football to date, Saturday was dramatic, astonishing, and jaw-dropping.
Big Ten titans battled it out while SEC newcomers returned to a long-lived rivalry. Across the country, games were filled with excitement and there was a lot to catch up on.
Alabama saves itself from another upset loss
Coming off the loss to unranked Vanderbilt, everyone expected the Crimson Tide to come out guns-blazing as it faced the South Carolina Gamecocks.
However, quarterback Jalen Milroe looked out of sorts and the Alabama defense struggled to slow down South Carolina as the game came down to the last few plays.
Luckily for Tide fans across the country, No. 7 Alabama saved itself from yet another upset loss in SEC play as the team eked out a 27-25 win over South Carolina.
No. 1 Texas breezes past No. 18 Oklahoma
Despite a rocky start for quarterback Quinn Ewers as he made his return to the football field, the top-ranked Longhorns knocked down their bitter rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners, in the 120th Red River Rivalry.
However, once Ewers found his footing, it was full steam ahead for the Horns and the Sooners simply couldn't keep up.
At the end of regulation, Oklahoma had failed to find the end zone and Texas walked away with a somewhat easy 34-3 victory.
USC nearly topples the Nittany Lions
The USC Trojans have fallen well short of expectations during their debut season in the Big Ten but, man, they put on a show against the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions.
Following a loss to Minnesota on the road, the homecoming game for the Trojans was a big-time matchup as they hosted Penn State in LA.
By the end of regulation, the game was tied at 30 points and it wasn't until the end of the first overtime that the Nittany Lions were able to claim the victory over the Trojans.
No. 3 Oregon defeats No. 2 Ohio State
Arguably the biggest game of the year and most definitely the biggest game of the Big Ten season was on Saturday when Ohio State made the trip west to visit the Oregon Ducks in Eugene.
The two teams, ranked in the top three, broke countless records at Autzen Stadium and may have set the highest-ever decibel level recorded in Eugene as the Ducks stormed past Ohio State.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel led his Ducks on a charge against the Buckeyes that resulted in a stunning 32-31 win to cement Oregon as a powerhouse in the conference.
Florida forces OT against top-ten Tennessee
Even though Florida head coach Billy Napier is currently sitting on one of the hottest seats in college football, the Gators were able to take the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers down to the wire.
As Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava struggled to find consistency through the air and the Gators' starting quarterback Graham Mertz went down with an injury, the game quickly became a slugfest between the two programs.
After a slow first half and a back-and-forth second, the Volunteers crept past the Gators with a 23-17 overtime win.
LSU and Ole Miss fight through overtime
The two ranked SEC programs battled back and forth at Death Valley as the No. 13 LSU Tigers hosted the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels.
Head coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels received a lot of backlash over the week leading up to the game for their supposed flopping in previous games to stop the game clock.
Apparently, the noise around their program may have gotten to the Rebels as they failed to slow down Garrett Nussmeier and the Tigers earned 421 total yards in the 29-26 overtime win.