Clear your calendar on October 12 because it will be the biggest FBS day of the year
By Sam Fariss
In less than two months, every college football fan in the nation should be permanently glued to their couches for the greatest day in CFB history.
There are going to be budding rivalries, classic clashes, and cross-country showdowns galore as some of the best matchups of the season are set to take place all on one date:
October 12, 2024.
Six of the biggest conferences games of the year are currently scheduled to all take place in mid-October.
The last time these two programs met, the Oregon Ducks stormed into Columbus and upset the higher-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.
This season, Ohio State is looking for payback as they fly to Oregon and visit the Ducks on their home turf: Autzen Stadium.
These cross-country programs have shared a field 10 times throughout their history and the USC Trojans have walked away with six of the wins.
Penn State is looking to take a step towards evening the score as they welcome the Trojans into the Big Ten.
While the game isn't taking place on the third Saturday in September, like it historically has, this SEC matchup should be on for the books.
The Gators are fighting to prove themselves as a powerhouse program and to keep head coach Billy Napier employed. Meanwhile, the Vols are looking to show that Florida doesn't deserve any hype.
The Red River Rivalry is officially an SEC rivalry game and the always heated battle should be more exciting than ever as the two teams fight for their space in their new conference.
With the Horns ranked No. 4 in the country, the Oklahoma Sooners will be more eager than ever to knock Texas down a peg or two.
The Magnolia Bowl always promises a great game between two long-lived foes.
This SEC game is consistently one of the best games of the season and with both the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels at the top of their game, this matchup certainly won't disappoint.
No, Deion Sanders and Colorado haven't lived up to expectations... yet. This season, the Buffs could do some damage to the AP Top 25 and, in turn, the CFP rankings.
The Wildcats are currently ranked No. 18 but if Colorado pulls off this win, Kansas State will certainly drop down the polls.
Beyond the listed games, there are a ton of big-time SEC matchups including South Carolina at Alabama and Mississippi State at Georgia.
Not to mention, Stanford and Notre Dame are scheduled to clash at the same time as the Longhorns and Sooners.
Notably, the Michigan Wolverines have a by week on Oct. 12 and will not be partaking in the bedlam.