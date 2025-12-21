Oddsmakers send a message about Pete Golding with the initial Georgia–Ole Miss line

Lane Kiffin leaving didn't appear to have any effect on the Ole Miss Rebels as Pete Golding led his team to a blowout victory over Tulane to pick up his first win as a head coach. Playing against a Group of 5 team was perfect for Ole Miss as it allowed the team to experience playing with all of the coaching changes.

The win for Ole Miss sets the Rebels up for a rematch against Georgia, allowing this team to try to avenge their only loss of the season. In the first matchup, Ole Miss was in total command for the first 3 quarters before allowing Georgia to storm back and win the game.

Given the fact that Lane Kiffin is no longer leading the Rebels, it's interesting to see how the oddsmakers view this team without their head coach.

Oddsmakers show a ton of faith in Pete Golding with Sugar Bowl line

After the Ole Miss Rebels' dominant win over Tulane, it was time for the oddsmakers to reveal how they felt about this team against a real opponent in the Georgia Bulldogs. The initial line shows that Pete Golding is held in high regard as Ole Miss only opens as a 6.5-point underdog. The Rebels are the smallest underdog thus far as FanDuel Sportsbook made Alabama 7.5-point underdogs and Miami 10.5-point dogs.

While Lane Kiffin is gone, the Rebels high flying offense is still being considered as the total is set at 55.5 points which is 7 points higher than the closest total.

Considering how great Ole Miss looked against Tulane in their first game under Pete Golding, it's hard to discount this team. Pete Golding retaining the key offensive assistants for this Playoff run was the smart and mature move as Charlie Weis Jr did an excellent job giving this team a real chance to stun Georgia.