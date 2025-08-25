Ohio State could get Quinshon Judkins back in the wildest way possible

When the confetti fell over Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, it marked a National Championship win for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes but, it also marked the start of a massive rebuild. Ohio State won the National Championship with a veteran group which proved to be the cost of raising a banner. Among the biggest losses for Ohio State was running back Quinshon Judkins who left for the NFL Draft.

After a breaking out at Ole Miss, the Rebels star transferred to Ohio State looking to improve his draft stock and to compete for a National Championship. Judkins did just that rushing for a pair of touchdowns in the National Championship Game with 1,060 yards on the season and 16 touchdowns on the year.

When Judkins declared for the NFL Draft it seemingly closed out his Ohio State career as the Cleveland Browns selected him in the 2nd round of the draft. In July, Judkins was arrested and charged with domestic assault and battery but, prosecutors chose not to pursue the case meaning he didn't face formal charges.

While the charges were dismissed, Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned by the Browns and with the regular season right around the corner, everyone is wondering when he'll sign a contract. As uncertainty lingers around Judkins NFL status, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk found a potential next step for Quinshon Judkins.

Quinshon Judkins could return to Ohio State rather than the NFL

On Monday Morning, Pro Football Talk revealed that Quinshon Judkins could try and return to College Football this year.

Browns second-round RB Quinshon Judkins, who still isn't under contract, could try to play college football in 2025. https://t.co/Rfr41o6rmk — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 25, 2025

Given how many players we've seen take the NCAA to court this past year, it's not out of the question that Judkins could take the NCAA to court and play until he gets a decision so he can enter the NFL Draft next season.

If Judkins were to make a return to College Football, the Ohio State Buckeyes would make the most sense but, if Judkins has graduated, there is one path to play elsewhere. If Quinshon Judkins has his degree, he could still transfer as he's a graduate transfer but, given how the season has already started it would be a tough battle to win.

It's more likely than not that Quinshon Judkins will end up signing with the Browns but, Ohio State could be used as leverage.

