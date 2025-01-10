Ohio State fans are already boldly claiming the national championship

The Ohio State Buckeyes still have another game to win before they would lock up a spot in the national championship game, but that hasn't stopped their fans from making bold claims.

Ohio State has a massive matchup with the Texas Longhorns tonight in the Cotton Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The Buckeys have looked like the most dominant team in the College Football Playoff thus far, blowing out both Tennessee and Oregon on their way to the semis. Texas, on the other hand, has struggled a little more, including going to double-overtime with Arizona State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl just a week and a half ago.

While we don't know who will win that one, we do know who the winner will face.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish secured their spot in the national championship game, beating Penn State 27-24. The Irish trailed early, but came roaring back in the second half. A late interception of Drew Allar set Notre Dame up in Penn State territory and Mitch Jeter nailed a 41-yard field goal attempt with 0:07 left to give the Fighting Irish the win.

This will be the first time that Notre Dame has played in a national championship game setting since 2012, when the Irish were beaten soundly by a Nick Saban-led Alabama team.

While Notre Dame looks on to see who they'll play, there are many Ohio State fans who already believe the Buckeyes have this one wrapped up. Numerous fans took to social media following Notre Dame's victory to share that they don't just believe Ohio State will beat Notre Dame, they believe that the Buckeyes will win by multiple scores.

Ohio State is going to beat Texas & Notre Dame by more combined points than several teams scored the entire season. — Nate (@coolsneakers16) January 10, 2025

Ohio State will be about a 9.5 point favorite against Notre Dame if they beat Texas. #CFBPlayoff — Mark Joseph (@LiveOddsMJ) January 10, 2025

Ohio State is gonna beat Texas by at least 14 tomorrow and then beat Notre Dame by about 24 #CFBPlayoff — Josh (@JGulk) January 10, 2025

Ohio State will beat Notre Dame by 20+ points.



This entire bracket of the tournament was a joke. They stacked all the good teams on one side and all the terrible teams on the other. — Bryan Beal 🎧 (@bryanrbeal) January 10, 2025

Not overly impressed with that Notre Dame win. I think if Ohio State gets past Texas, they beat ND handily in the championship. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Trey Byers ™ (@treybyers32) January 10, 2025

Congratulations Notre Dame for making it to the National Championship! You haven’t beat Ohio State in 90 years and this won’t be your year either. — Shannon Hill (@ShannonMFHill) January 10, 2025

If Chip is on his game, Ohio State’s gonna beat Notre Dame by 14 — Drew Balis (@drewBbalis) January 10, 2025

Before Ohio State gets its shot at Notre Dame, the Buckeyes have to play Texas this evening. The game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ESPN, and Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will have the call.

So, what say you, does Ohio State already have the national championship locked up?

Read More