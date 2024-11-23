Social media reacts to Desmond Howard eating sack lunch instead of Ohio State-themed food on College GameDay
The rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State is one of the fiercest in college football, and Desmond Howard proved he’s still loyal to the maize and blue—even while on the job.
During ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast from Columbus, Ohio, Howard showed just how deep his disdain for Ohio State runs by making a move that had fans buzzing.
With the GameDay crew stationed at Ohio State for the Buckeyes’ big matchup against Indiana, local caterers brought in gourmet food for the hosts, including a dessert shaped like the Horseshoe. While most of the team dug in, Howard wasn’t having any of it.
Instead, the Michigan legend whipped out his own packed lunch, complete with a homemade sandwich, and went about his meal as if the Ohio State goodies didn’t even exist.
It’s a small gesture, sure, but one that screams loyalty and even pettiness. Howard didn’t just stop at bringing his own food—he made it clear he wasn’t about to eat anything prepared by a Buckeye.
For Michigan fans, it was a hilarious and iconic moment that added another layer to the already heated rivalry. For Ohio State fans, though, the most common word that came to mind: Classless.
Ohio State has a huge matchup on hand today to worry about before ever getting to Michigan. The winner of Ohio State-Indiana will have the inside track to locking up a bid in the Big Ten championship game, in which they'd have a date with the No. 1-ranked Oregon Ducks.
Next week, though, will be a season in itself. Ohio State will host Michigan and, just like most of the Buckeyes' games this season, the game will be televised on FOX as part of Big Noon Kickoff. Michigan has won the last three over Ryan Day's squad, but the Buckeyes will come into that one as heavy favorites over the Wolverines.