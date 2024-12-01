Ohio State legend speaks out on growing movement to "fire Ryan Day"
Maurice Clarett, a name that carries weight in Buckeye Nation, has stepped into the ongoing debate surrounding Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.
Clarett, who famously helped lead the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, has been vocal in the past about his frustrations with Day, particularly after repeated losses to Michigan. However, following Ohio State’s narrow 13-10 defeat to their rivals this season, Clarett has surprised many by changing his stance.
Clarett’s legacy at Ohio State is well-known. As a freshman in 2002, he dominated on the field, rushing for 1,237 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns, playing a crucial role in the Buckeyes’ unforgettable win over Miami in the Fiesta Bowl.
While his career took a tumultuous turn off the field, he has since become a motivational figure, advocating for mental health and personal growth. Despite his transformation, Clarett has never shied away from sharing blunt opinions about his beloved Buckeyes, and last year he didn’t hold back.
After Ohio State’s third consecutive loss to Michigan, he posted, “Ryan Day… Love you bro, but gotta go. This is why you’re paid millions. Can’t get paid 9 m’s and lose 3 straight.”
This year, Clarett’s tone has shifted. In a recent post on social media, he admitted to changing his perspective after spending more time around the team.
“I’m NOT on the fire Ryan Day train. I used to troll because it was the popular thing to say last year, but after spending time around the kids and the staff, I strongly disagree. The man whooped 2 Top 5 teams in the past 30 days, and I didn’t hear a soul say anything.”
He went on to criticize the disproportionate level of scrutiny Day faces after losses compared to the recognition he receives for major wins, referencing victories over Penn State and Indiana as examples of overlooked achievements.
Clarett also defended Day against criticism stemming from the recent Michigan game, pointing to player mistakes rather than coaching as the reason for the loss.
“We had 2 interceptions inside the 10… Once going in for a score and one where we put them in scoring position, 2 missed field goals, missed tackle on a 3rd down that extended their drive… Lots to point to, but it sure wasn’t RD’s fault,” he explained.
Ryan Day’s record of 66-10 is remarkable by any standard, but his inability to beat Michigan in four consecutive meetings has cast a shadow over his tenure. Though many Ohio State fans are ready for a change and, losing to Michigan is frustrating, the Buckeyes still have an opportunity for a big year if they can make some noise in the postseason.
Ohio State won't play in the Big Ten championship game, but the Buckeyes will be in the College Football Playoff when the field is set next week.