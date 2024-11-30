Ohio State and Ryan Day are being dragged from end zone to end zone on social media
The Ohio State Buckeyes will have to wait at least another year to beat their hated rival Michigan.
Ohio State, though they were heavy favorites coming into the matchup, came away losers yet again, falling 13-10 to the Wolverines in embarrassing fashion. With the loss, Ohio State is most likely out of the Big Ten championship game and the Buckeyes will have to wait and see what their postseason fate holds.
In the scope of Rivalry Week, though, Ohio State is a loser for the fourth-straight year. That's unacceptable in for Buckeyes fans and social media warriors are taking notice.
Ohio State is getting hit from all the different sides. The Buckeyes finish the regular season 10-2 and that will be good enough to make the College Football Playoff, but that's not good enough. Ohio State had no business losing this game and they deserve all the backlash they can receive.
The Buckeyes have, reportedly, the highest-paid roster in the country. Ohio State put together a roster with eyes on winning the Big Ten, ending the losing streak to Michigan, and competing for a national championship. Two of those goals are dead, and now, they'll have to regroup and hope for the best draw in the postseason as possible.
It's unclear how far the committee will drop Ohio State for the loss, but the expectation at this point would be that the Buckeyes likely lost their chance to host a playoff game.
As for Ryan Day, he might be the winningest coach ever to be on the hot seat. Though he has had success outside of the scope of the Michigan game, you can't constantly lose to your rival the way that he has and there not be repercussions.
Is Day going to lose his job? That remains to be seen, but one has to think many Ohio State fans are done with their head coach after yet another disappointing and inexcusable loss.