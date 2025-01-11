Ohio State opens as a massive favorite over Notre Dame in the national title

It’s official—Ohio State and Notre Dame are set to face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship, and the betting odds tell quite the story.

According to FanDuel, the Buckeyes enter the matchup as massive 9.5-point favorites, signaling that oddsmakers see them as the dominant force heading into the Jan. 20 showdown.

Ohio State's performance in the College Football Playoff has only fueled their hype. Despite a tight game against Texas in the Cotton Bowl Classic, the Buckeyes pulled away late to secure a 28-14 victory, thanks in part to a game-changing scoop-and-score by defensive end Jack Sawyer. That play not only sealed the win but also reinforced Ohio State's status as a team built to thrive under pressure.

On the other hand, Notre Dame’s journey to the championship game has also been impressive. Their thrilling 27-24 comeback win over Penn State in the Orange Bowl is what vaulted them to the national title game. Trailing 10-3 at halftime, the Fighting Irish stormed back with a second-half surge, refusing to go down without a fight.

Still, Vegas seems confident that Ohio State has the upper hand. The Buckeyes’ money line is set at -410, while the over/under sits at 47.5 points—a sign that the game could be a defensive battle with moments of offensive brilliance.

Ohio State and Notre Dame will have a little more than a week to prepare for one another. The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Monday, January 20 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The last time that Marcus Freeman and Ryan Day coached against one another was back during the 2023 season when the Buckeyes — led by QB Kyle McCord — came away with a last-second touchdown to beat the Fighting Irish 17-14 in September clash.

Read More