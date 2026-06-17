Ohio State predicted to land No.1 overall recruit in 2028 class thanks to family ties

The Ohio State Buckeyes have become college football's Wide Receiver U over the past several years. Every NFL Draft class, Ohio State is seemingly sending at minimum a wide receiver into the 1st round if not multiple players into the 1st round. One of the biggest reasons for Ohio State's pipeline to the NFL is how the Buckeyes have recruited.

When Brian Hartline took the head coaching job at USF, there was a concern that the Buckeyes could lose their place as the premier destination for top wide receivers. The good news thus far is that new wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton is pitching his experience at LSU and Georgia as a reason that the Buckeyes will remain that powerhouse, and recruits are certainly listening.

Ohio State lands prediction for 5-star WR Jett Harrison

On Wednesday Morning, Ohio State received a 5-star prediction from Rivals' Steve Wiltfong for elite 2028 recruit Jett Harrison. Not only is Jett Harrison another 5-star wide receiver, but he's ranked as the best player in the country in the 2028 recruiting class.

FONG BOMB: Rivals' @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Ohio State to land 5-star WR Jett Harrison🌰



Harrison is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2028 Rivals300.



Read: https://t.co/xTnCUtV03t pic.twitter.com/asVOPRz5DX — Rivals (@Rivals) June 17, 2026

Jett Harrison is the son of NFL Hall of Famer and Syracuse Alum Marvin Harrison Sr and the younger brother of Ohio State great and Biletnikoff winner Marvin Harrison Jr. Watching his brother dominate for the Buckeyes certainly gave Jett Harrison a look at what the program does to develop elite wide receivers.

While Rivals ranks Jett Harrison as the top overall player in the Country, ESPN and 24/7 Sports aren't far behind, ranking the elite prospect as the 6th and 17th ranked player in the Country respectively.

While Jett Harrison will be seen as a likely addition for the Buckeyes, that won't stop teams from trying to lure him to their schools. Miami, Oregon, and USC have all tried to put themselves in the running, but it'll take a massive effort to beat out the Buckeyes.

At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Jett Harrison already has the frame of a college level wide receiver heading into his Junior season. Pair Harrison's frame with his elite production at the High School level and the two mentors he'll have along the way, and it looks like Ohio State is on the verge of getting another superstar in the making.