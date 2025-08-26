Ohio State proves that they're the softest program banning Dave Portnoy from Fox Debut

The rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan has reached the highest level of tension it's ever reached over the last few seasons. The Michigan Wolverines have dominated Ohio State as of late and won the 2023 National Championship but, have a grey cloud over their win because of the Connor Stallions cheating scandal. The Ohio State Buckeyes just won the National Championship but, losing to Michigan has tainted how it's viewed.

One of the figures who has been most crucial in escalating the level of the rivalry has been Barstool Sports founder and Fox analyst Dave Portnoy. Whether he's helping Michigan recruit, making fun of Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, or fighting with Ohio State alums, when The Game is nearing, you can't help but, pay attention to Dave Portnoy.

Ohio State bans Dave Portnoy from entering the Texas game

On Monday Night, Front Office Sports broke the news that Ohio State was banning Dave Portnoy from entering the stadium for his debut on Big Noon Kickoff.

Glass Break: Ohio State has barred Dave Portnoy from the stadium for his debut on Fox's BNK, sources told @FOS. Portnoy will still appear on the program pre-Horseshoe. Barstool's CFB show will NOT be in Columbus this week.



H/T @Bcarp3 and crew as well. https://t.co/obxoUk9VvO — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) August 26, 2025

According to the article, Fox anticipated issues with Ohio State and still plans to debut Portnoy and he'll appear before the crew moves inside of the stadium.

The Ohio State Buckeyes banning Dave Portnoy from entering the arena only paints them as one of the softest programs in the Country. Part of what makes sports so special is the rivalries and banning an opposing fan and a member of the media from entering the game is a terrible look.

The best course of action would've been allowing Portnoy in the stadium and booing him to the point where it became embarrassing and a problem for Fox's broadcast. All Ohio State has done now is give Dave Portnoy more ammunition to take shots at Ryan Day and the program and with the ban he's only going to go further over the top.

This is the same program that tried to get an act passed last season because they were upset Michigan planted a flag on it's field.

