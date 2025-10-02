Ohio State's Julian Sayin is proving he is one of the best quarterbacks in the country

Julian Sayin is having a strong season for Ohio State as the first-year starting quarterback. Through 4 games, he has shown that the spotlight is not too bright for him, and he has been a consistent thrower of football. Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day and Offensive Coordinator Brian Hartline have both tried to protect him through the first four games, as they have run the ball at a high frequency. You can also see Ohio State trying to call plays a certain way to help protect Sayin. Through four weeks of the season, he has shown he is one of the top quarterbacks in the country. Even though Ohio State has not asked him to do a ton of things on offense, Sayin has excelled.

Sayin has completed 79% of his pass attempts this season as he is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the country. He also has a QB rating of 190, which is 4th-best in the country. He also has 10 touchdowns vs. 3 interceptions this season. Sayin is a true pocket quarterback and rarely runs. He seems most comfortable sitting in the pocket and throwing the ball. He also has shown an ability to throw a great deep ball, with the perfect amount of air on the ball.

Julian Sayin remains the leader in completion percentage in the Big Ten #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/YY6aaA7YO1 — THE Bunch of Nuts Podcast (@bunch_nuts) September 28, 2025

Against Washington on Saturday, he had an efficient game as he threw for 22 of 28, 208 yards, and 2 touchdown passes. This was an impressive performance considering this was his 1st road test. Washington Husky Stadium is an intimidating place to play at, and Sayin didn’t seem phased by the crowd or the venue at all. The other part of his game that he showed off is that he ran the ball for 12 yards and 4 carries against Washington. No one will ever mistake him for a running quarterback, but occasionally, if nothing is open, he should be able to pull the ball down and run. Regardless, this was a positive step for Sayin in how he played.

Julian Sayin can really rip it when Ohio State lets him pic.twitter.com/xvXP4ER9XF — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) September 27, 2025

There will be many tougher opportunities during the rest of the season for Sayin. If there is anything that we learned from Sayin, it is that he will not be phased by these opportunities. Ohio State will still have to travel to Illinois and Wisconsin over the next month. An Illinois visit could be tricky for Sayin and the Buckeyes. Illinois, this past weekend, defeated USC at home and is currently 4-1 on the year. Then the big game will be when Ohio State visits Michigan, and they try to break a 4-game losing streak to their arch nemesis.

Then they could play in the Big Ten Championship and probably in the College Football Playoff, so there are plenty of big games left for Sayin to perform in. Day and the Ohio State coaching staff must feel good that they got the quarterback to perform well the rest of the season.

