Ohio State’s Offseason Checklist: What the Buckeyes need to win it all in 2026

Ohio State started 12-0 and then ended the season losing its last two games to finish 12-2. After beating Michigan for the first time since 2019, Ohio State fell short against Indiana in the Big Ten Championship. They were then outcoached and outplayed by Miami in the College Football Playoff. Ohio State had a disappointing finish to its season, but a win over Michigan was a must for Head Coach Ryan Day. They are now heading into the off-season with a talented core of players coming back. They still have a long list of off-season objectives.

Offseason Check List 1: Hire an offensive coordinator

Ohio State must replace wide receiver coach and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, who is now the head coach at USF. After Chip Kelly left to go to the Raiders last season, Day decided to promote Hartline to the play-caller for this season. Day hired Cortez Hankton as wide receiver coach to replace Hartline, but it appears he will not be the offensive coordinator and play caller. Day could promote tight ends coach Keenan Bailey to offensive coordinator, or he could hire a veteran coach.

Former New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll has been rumored to be a candidate for the Ohio State offensive coordinator position. Others considered could be Kliff Kingsbury, former Arizona Cardinals Head Coach and recently fired Washington Commanders offensive coordinator. It really depends on what Day wants to do. Does Day want to hire a veteran coach? Or does he want to promote from within and be heavy-handed in the offense? Time will tell who he hires as the next offensive coordinator.

Offseason Check List 2: Give Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia an extension

Matt Patricia did an amazing job as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator. After losing 8 starters to the NFL, including all four defensive linemen, most assumed Ohio State’s defense would take a step back. They were dead wrong, as Ohio State’s defense was one of the most dominant units in the sport. Patricia might want to head back to the NFL as a coordinator. If that is the case, that’s fine, but Ohio State should offer him a huge extension and make him one of the highest-paid defensive coordinators in the sport. He deserves it.

Offseason Check List 3: Transfer Portal Needs

Kicker-Ohio State lost kicker Jayden Fielding through graduation, and Jackson Courville, the backup kicker, went back into the transfer portal. So, Ohio State needs to land a kicker in the portal. Ohio State fans are hoping for an upgrade as well, because Fielding missed several big kicks throughout his career.

Defensive Line- Ohio State needs depth and starters on the defensive line next season. John Walker from UCF is already committed to Ohio State. It depends on the NFL's decisions on starting defensive linemen Kenyatta Jackson and Kayden McDonald. They could still use 1-2 defensive tackles and 1-2 edge defenders.

Cornerback-Ohio State lost two cornerbacks to the portal in Bryce West and Aaron Scott. They could be in line to sign 1-2 cornerbacks in the portal. They are only returning one starter in Jermaine Matthews, so another starter is a possibility, along with a younger player to develop. Ohio State has been linked with Auburn transfer Kevin Lee and Rutgers Bo Mascoe. Both would be starters for the Buckeyes.

Wide Receiver- While Ohio State returns Jeremiah Smith, the best receiver in the country, they could look to add another veteran wide receiver. Brandon Innis also returns as a starter as well. Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter, two younger wide receivers, transferred, so Ohio State might go and sign 1-2 receivers.