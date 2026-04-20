Ohio State had its spring game on Saturday. Ohio State welcomed 51 new players for their 1st game in the home stadium, the Shoe. In a game dominated by the defense, Ohio State played a spirited exhibition game between the offense and the defense. On offense, Ohio State was missing 3 starting offensive linemen and its top 2 running backs. Below are 5 standout players from the spring game.

1) Chris Henry Jr, Wide Receiver

Tell me if you have heard this story before. Ohio State has a former 5-star wide receiver turning heads. Chris Henry Jr., a former 5-star, played well in the spring game. 1st the kid has impressive speed and size (6’5”). He caught a 34-yard touchdown on the day. He led Ohio State receivers with 4 catches, for 96 yards and 1 touchdown. Henry has a chance to play and possibly start this season as a Freshman for Ohio State. He is a talented player, and he showed this at the spring game.

2) Tavien St. Clair, Quarterback

Tavien St. Clair is a former 5-star wide receiver and is expected to take over the quarterback duties next season if Julian Sayin goes pro. The 2nd quarterback showed much improved accuracy in throwing the ball. St. Clair is a big (6’4” and 230 pounds) quarterback. He has a bright future, and he showed that the game is slowing down for him.

3) Devin Sanchez, Cornerback

Devin Sanchez was turning heads last season as a freshman at cornerback. Now, next in line to start for Ohio State, Sanchez flashed some good skills. He has a chance to be one of the best cornerbacks in the Big Ten. Sanchez showed his ability to cover at a high level at the spring game.

4) Beau Atkinson, Edge

Beau Atkinson transferred in from North Carolina last season, but he did not make an impact like most people thought he would. This season, he looks poised to be a breakout star. In the spring game, he caught an interception off a deflection. He was also disruptive as the offensive line struggled to contain him. He looks like a breakout star.

5) Dominick Kelly, Cornerback

Dominick Kelly transferred in from Georgia, and he looks like he is a starter or a key rotational piece as a cornerback. During the spring game, you saw him make several plays. Kelly joins a loaded defensive back group. He showed at the spring game that he belongs as well.