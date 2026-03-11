Ohio State freshman Chris Henry Jr looks like a lab-built superstar one practice in

The recruiting cycle can deliver new stars to programs on a yearly basis, especially for the blue blood programs. Ohio State specifically recruits at such an absurd level that every season we see young pieces replace 1st Round Picks, and in some cases look like even better players. In recent years, Ohio State has become a factory for elite wide receivers.

While the Buckeyes have sent stars like Michael Thomas, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njiga, and Marvin Harrison off to the NFL, they've all followed each other ensuring there's no drop off in production. The Buckeyes may have their biggest star ever on their roster in Jeremiah Smith, and it appears the next superstar is right behind him.

Chris Henry Jr already looks like a monster at Ohio State camp

On Tuesday, the Ohio State Buckeyes kicked off their Spring practices with eyes on several new additions. The name fans will be following the most this offseason is True Freshman Chris Henry Jr who signed with the Buckeyes as the top wide receiver in the Country. After Brian Hartline's departure, there was some concern on National Signing Day that Henry would flip, but the Buckeyes ended up securing their next freak talent.

Jeremiah Smith is a wide receiver with a big frame, yet at 6-foot-5. Chris Henry Jr makes him look small.

Can you tell which one is Chris Henry Jr.? 😆



The first look at 6-5 freshman WR in scarlet and grey today during Ohio State's first spring practice. pic.twitter.com/poywu6eUFh — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) March 10, 2026

Given Chris Henry Jr's massive frame, he'd be a great piece to start on the outside allowing Jeremiah Smith to move around to make it harder for defenses to gameplan against him.

First day of Ohio State practice is officially here! 🔥



Here’s a little Jeremiah Smith and Chris Henry Jr. to get your morning started. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/g9r9QA8Cju — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) March 10, 2026

There's still a long offseason ahead, and if Chris Henry Jr is going to beat out some of Ohio State's other highly touted playmakers for playing time, he's going to need to continue impressing. The Buckeyes will lose Carnell Tate from a loaded wide receiver core, but it's hard not to be excited about this group with all the talent ready to step into big roles.