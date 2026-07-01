Ohio State strikes early landing the Nation's top 2028 recruit Jett Harrison

The Ohio State Buckeyes may have had some concerns when they lost Brian Hartline to USF's head coaching gig, but the pipeline may be running stronger than ever in Columbus. Brian Hartline became one of the nation's hottest assistant coaches with his track record of recruiting and signing elite wide receivers before developing them into 1st round picks.

While former LSU wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton takes over with a ton of pressure, he also inherits a great recruiting pitch to top recruits. On Wednesday Morning, Ohio State kicked off it's push for the top recruiting class in the 2028 recruiting cycle in perfect fashion.

Ohio State lands Buckeye legacy Jett Harrison in major recruiting win

While everyone was keeping an eye on the 2027 recruiting class with Rivals' Summer Signing Day Event, it was the top recruit in the 2028 recruiting cycle who stole the show. On Wednesday Afternoon, elite wide receiver recruit Jett Harrison announced his commitment, picking the Ohio State Buckeyes.

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Jett Harrison has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @Rivals



The No. 1 Recruit in the 2028 Rivals300 chose the Buckeyes over Oregon and Miami



He’s the brother of NFL WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and son of Hall of Famer Marvin Sr.https://t.co/9YnNjDEePR pic.twitter.com/DdHyyd4WLY — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 1, 2026

Jett Harrison is the younger brother of Marvin Harrison Jr, as the commitment will allow him to follow in his brother's footsteps. Marvin Harrison Jr won the Biletnikoff Award at Ohio State, and with his father's NFL success, the expectations will be sky high for the latest star in the family to arrive at the college level.

According to Rivals Recruiting Rankings, Jett Harrison is the top player in the 2028 recruiting cycle, the top wide receiver in the class, and the top player out of Pennsylvania.

Getting Jett Harrison on board is perfect news for the Ohio State Buckeyes as the early commitment likely means he won't have a drawn out recruiting process. Schools like Oregon and Miami were looking to push the Buckeyes in this recruitment, but it appears that it'll be Ohio State with very little drama.

At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Jett Harrison already has the size and skill set to make an impact at the college level, but he'll continue to grow with two seasons of High School football left. The Buckeyes won't be getting Harrison on campus for awhile, but when he does arrive the sky will be the limit for the newest 5-star wide receiver.