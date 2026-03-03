Oklahoma lands elite LB recruit Cooper Witten marking a family reunion in Norman

The 2027 recruiting class has become the biggest focus for college football programs as the offseason is fully underway. Programs are using the down time to start building out their recruiting classes as they look to land the foundational pieces that can start the next run. Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are trying to sign a Top 10 recruiting class with back to back 16th finishes.

Brent Venables and the Sooners are always going to be a contender for top defensive recruits with his lengthy track record of developing stars. Hiring former NFL tight end Jason Witten to coach on the staff may have helped Venables land another elite recruit.

Oklahoma nabs elite LB recruit Cooper Witten

On Tuesday Afternoon, the Oklahoma Sooners made a big splash, reeling in a commitment from linebacker Cooper Witten.

Breaking: Elite LB Cooper Witten commits to Oklahoma, he tells @Rivals



“The success on defense he’s had over the years is an opportunity I couldn’t turn down”



More from Witten: https://t.co/eCIOBZOouc pic.twitter.com/8UIplN6N2a — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) March 3, 2026

Witten chose the Sooners over Texas, Texas A&M, and his father's alma mater Tennessee.

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Cooper Witten is the 31st ranked player in the Country, the 2nd ranked linebacker in the class, and the 4th ranked player out of Texas. The recruiting cycle ends with 32 5-star recruits meaning if Witten remains in the Top 32 he'll be a 5-star recruit making it an even bigger win for the Sooners.

Cooper Witten is the son of former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten who made 11 Pro Bowls in his career. This offseason, Brent Venables hired Jason Witten as the Sooners new tight ends coach which may have been the cherry on top for Cooper.

Landing Cooper Witten helps bolster Oklahoma's recruiting class which now ranks 3rd in the Country and the best in the SEC. Venables now holds commitments from 3 of the Top 32 players in the class, giving the Sooners a chance to sign at least 3 5-star recruits in this cycle if the rankings hold.