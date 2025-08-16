Oklahoma quickly takes advantage of Florida State's misfortune landing DL recruit

As most of the Nation's top recruits have already committed to schools, this time in the college football recruiting cycle becomes flip season. Each coach continues to chip away at some of the recruits they missed out on and when the season gets underway, results on the field can change a player's mind. Earlier this week, the Florida State Seminoles suffered a setback on the recruiting trail as 3-star defensive lineman James Carrington decommitted which reopened his recruitment.

Coming to a decision didn't take long for James "Tank" Carrington, as the 3-star defensive lineman committed to Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners.

BREAKING: Class of 2026 DL James “Tank” Carrington has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’3 270 DL from Irvine, CA Decommitted from Florida State on Thursday



“All glory to God. BOOMER SOONER!!!”https://t.co/Gqtp82aTIf pic.twitter.com/2VM8tXR9Zo — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 16, 2025

The decision gives the Oklahoma Sooners another commitment, growing their class to 17 commitments. Carrington is the 2nd defensive lineman to commit to Oklahoma this recruiting cycle joining Florida Native Brian Harris in the class.

According to Rivals Industry Recruiting Rankings, James Carrington is the 487th ranked player in the Country, the 50th ranked defensive tackle in the class, and the 42nd ranked player out of California. While Carrington is a three star recruit, when a defensive staff like Brent Venables' staff identifies an under ranked player you have to take notice.

Carrington is a unique recruit with a size that doesn't match the position at just 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds. It'll be interesting to see where Carrington ends up playing when he makes it to Norman as he'll likely need to add weight to play on the inside in the SEC.

Brent Venables and his staff now hold the Nation's 21st ranked recruiting class which isn't too encouraging but, if the Sooners can start to win games this season it should only rise. Oklahoma has found itself in the conversation for some of the top recruits in the Country and if Brent Venables proves he has the right vision for the program this season, some of the recruits that almost picked the Sooners could circle back.

