Oklahoma Sooners star channels his inner Greg Jennings for incredible touchdown

The Oklahoma Sooners are tasked with going on the road to try and knock off the Tennessee Volunteers in Neyland this weekend if they're going to stay alive in the race for the College Football Playoff. The Sooners' offense hasn't been the same since John Mateer suffered his hand injury against Auburn, which has put even more pressure on Brent Venables' defense.

The biggest positive for the Oklahoma Sooners' defense this season has been how effective they've been at getting after the quarterback. In the first quarter of the game, the Oklahoma Sooners' pass rush may have changed the outcome of this game.

R Mason Thomas lifts Oklahoma with incredible effort play

In the first quarter, Joey Aguilar dropped back to pass and was crushed by Oklahoma star Owen Heinecke, who stripped the Tennessee quarterback. R Mason Thomas jumping on the fumble wasn't enough, however, as he stiff armed Tennessee TE Miles Kitselman, holding him off for nearly 20 yards before he broke free and scored a 71 yard scoop and score touchdown.

The play instantly gave everyone flashbacks to two former NFL greats, Marshawn Lynch and Greg Jennings. The way R Mason Thomas held defenders off reminded everyone of Marshawn Lynch's infamous "Beast Quake" run against the Saints in the 2010-11 NFL Wild Card Game. The Greg Jennings comparison comes as everyone was reminded of an infamous viral video that came out of a Madden game, drawing 18 million views on YouTube and countless views on social media.

R Mason Thomas' incredible play is massive for Oklahoma as it'll help take some of the pressure off the offense, but the concern now surrounds his health. According to the broadcast, R Mason Thomas is dealing with a hamstring injury and is questionable to return for the Sooners.

Update: R Mason Thomas has been downgraded to doubtful

