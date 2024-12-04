Oklahoma State calls special meeting, rumors fly about firing Mike Gundy
Oklahoma State fans have had a rough time lately, and it seems the speculation about head coach Mike Gundy's future is only adding to the tension.
According to reports from On3, the Oklahoma State Board of Regents recently scheduled a special meeting, and while the agenda hasn’t been made public, many are wondering if it signals big changes for the Cowboys football program.
After a disappointing 3-9 season, the pressure on Gundy is higher than ever. The Cowboys failed to win a single Big 12 game, and their season ended in a humiliating 52-0 loss to Colorado.
Defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn have now reportedly been fired — which could've been the only thing that the meeting was about — but some are questioning whether Gundy himself might also face consequences. With a $25.3 million buyout clause in his contract, firing him wouldn’t come cheap. That hefty price tag complicates matters for a program already dealing with the fallout of such a dismal season.
Gundy, who’s been at the helm for nearly 20 years, is the winningest coach in program history, with a career record of 169-88. He’s led the Cowboys to 18 straight bowl games before this season and brought home a Big 12 Championship in 2011. However, fans accustomed to success are losing patience, especially after Gundy doubled-down earlier this season.
His recent comments dismissing criticism as coming from “weak” fans haven’t helped his case, especially with a fanbase hungry for accountability.
While the special meeting could focus on staff changes or other program adjustments, it’s hard to ignore the chatter about Gundy’s long-term future. Whether the Regents are ready to move on or simply looking to shake things up elsewhere on the coaching staff remains to be seen.
For now, it’s clear that changes are coming to Oklahoma State football. Whether they involve Gundy or not, remains to be seen.