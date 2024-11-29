Mike Gundy Buyout Trending: Coach may soon get the Mack Brown treatment
Mike Gundy has been a staple at Oklahoma State for two decades, but 2024 has been a year he’d rather forget.
The Cowboys wrapped up their season with an abysmal 3-9 record, including an embarrassing blowout against Colorado. Gundy’s message throughout the season? He’s not going anywhere. But after a season this rough, the sentiment in Stillwater might not be so forgiving.
Gundy has been adamant about his future, channeling something similar to Mack Brown. As Brown refused to step aside in Chapel Hill, he was eventually fired.
Gundy seems to be taking a page from the same book.
“There ain’t no way that the old lady’s lettin’ me retire,” Gundy said earlier this season.
But it’s one thing to have drive—it’s another to deliver results. And this season, results have been nonexistent.
For a fanbase that’s been accustomed to winning seasons and bowl games, patience is running thin. Adding fuel to the fire are Gundy’s harsh words for critics, labeling unhappy fans as “weak” and dismissing their concerns. It’s a bold stance, but when the product on the field is this uninspiring, it doesn’t win many allies.
Still, firing Gundy isn’t as simple as it sounds. His massive $25 million buyout creates a significant obstacle for any hasty decision. It’s a lot of money for Oklahoma State to stomach, especially with no clear replacement in sight. But how much longer can the school justify keeping him if the Cowboys continue to tumble?
The situation mirrors Mack Brown’s contentious departure from UNC. Brown’s refusal to step aside clashed with a program ready to move on, and ultimately, the university made the tough call.
Could Oklahoma State be headed down the same road?
Gundy’s legacy might keep him safe for now, but if next season doesn’t show improvement, even a $25 million cushion might not be enough to save him.