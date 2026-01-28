Oklahoma State Cowboys offseason report card: Eric Morris makes the Pokes dangerous

There's a new era in Stillwater as Mike Gundy is no longer at the helm for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and in steps Eric Morris. After an exciting season leading the North Texas Mean Green, Eric Morris makes the jump from the American to the Big 12 looking to revive a program. After Oklahoma State was late to adjust to the modern era, Eric Morris is tasked with getting this program back on track.

Luckily for Eric Morris, in this modern era you can take the biggest stars from your old school, and bring them with you which is exactly what he did. Now, Eric Morris and his new look program will look to become a contender over night with the additions they made this offseason.

Grading the Oklahoma State Cowboys offseason

Most Important Addition: Drew Mestemaker

Drew Mestemaker was one of the biggest breakout stars of the college football season, coming out of nowhere to become an elite quarterback. This season Mestemaker led Eric Morris' explosive offense passing for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns with just 9 interceptions. Bringing Mestemaker to Stillwater was so important as it gives the team a highly talented quarterback who's experienced in the scheme.

Most Impactful Addition: Caleb Hawkins

While the passing attack gets most of the attention, Caleb Hawkins gave the North Texas offense balance in a way that deserves far more credit. As a True Freshman, Caleb Hawkins rushed for 1,431 yards and 25 touchdowns, adding 370 yards and another 4 scores as a receiver. Hawkins was the best running back in the Transfer Portal, and he instantly becomes one of the best backs in the Big 12.

Highest Upside Addition: Chris Barnes

Chris Barnes is one of the rare players that isn't following Eric Morris to Oklahoma State as he instead transfers in from Oklahoma State. This season, Barnes caught 39 passes for 547 yards and 3 touchdowns as a Redshirt Freshman. Barnes is an elite downfield threat who will become a star in this high powered offense.

Biggest Loss: Wendell Gregory

One of the pieces that Eric Morris would've loved to hang on to was pass rusher Wendell Gregory. The redshirt freshman started to look like an elite player with 4 sacks on the season, and impressive quarterback pressure metrics. Gregory would've been a nice piece to try and hang onto, and hope could become a leader of the defense.

Hiring Grade: A

Oklahoma State hiring Eric Morris is a great fit as you look at when this program has had success and how to win in the Big 12, and having an explosive offense is the best recipe. The Cowboys got one of the best offensive minds in the sport right now, and if Morris can make the scheme work with lesser known players, it'll help a ton with some big NIL powers in the conference.

Offensive Grade: A+

Eric Morris built the Nation's highest scoring offense at North Texas last season, and it only makes sense to bring all the pieces with him to keep things going in Stillwater. Bringing the elite trio of Drew Mestemaker, Caleb Hawkins, and Wyatt Young along with him allows Eric Morris to field one of the best offenses in the Big 12.

Defensive Grade: C+

While Eric Morris and his staff are known for their high powered offense, the defense didn't have many big names to bring over. The biggest concern for this team in 2026 is going to be the defense, and if it has enough talent to win in a league like the Big 12 or if everything breaks right and this team were to make the College Football Playoff.

Overall Grade: B+

Oklahoma State was clearly late to the NIL game, and it cost Mike Gundy which was going to make it hard to flip this entire team overnight. In 2026, this team should be able to compete in the Big 12, but the year to really be excited about is 2027 if you're able to retain stars like Mestemaker, Hawkins, and Young while improving everywhere else.