Oklahoma State fans are calling for Mike Gundy's job at halftime of Tulsa game

After the Oklahoma State Cowboys got blown out by the Oregon Ducks, it became pretty clear that this season wasn't going to be much different than last year. After the Cowboys went 3-9 last season, the program underwent a ton of changes, including the massive turnover in the Transfer Portal, as well as with Mike Gundy's coaching staff turnover.

On Friday Night against Tulsa, it was the perfect chance for Mike Gundy's team to try and turn things around against a 1-2 group playing with their backup quarterback. Instead, the Golden Hurricane lead 16-3 at halftime, and it appears the Mike Gundy era may be coming to an end.

It only took one quarter for the boo birds to come out in Stillwater as Mike Gundy's group was being booed off the field. Things have gotten so bad for the Cowboys that the last time they scored an offensive touchdown against an FBS opponent was in November of 2024.

#OKState has not scored a touchdown against an FBS defense since November 23, 2024. — Kyle Cox ✍️ (@KyleCoxWrites) September 20, 2025

Oklahoma State fans call for Mike Gundy's job on social media

At the end of the first half, the Oklahoma State fans are out on Mike Gundy as this team is being outclassed in every aspect of the game which makes you question if the team quit on Mike Gundy. Aside from booing the team into the locker room, Cowboys fans are letting their feelings be known on social media.

One Oklahoma State fan is excited for the end of the Mike Gundy era citing it's been a long time coming.

So happy Gundy won’t be our coach after this game. Been a long time coming. — Champagne Jerry (TTFU) (@JeraldAmir) September 20, 2025

Another Oklahoma State fan called out that the Cowboys need change immediately as this is clearly rock bottom for the Cowboys.

can we all just agree that the gundy era is over and we need change immediately — emily 🧡 (@EmilyLaBass) September 20, 2025

Others feel that the game has passed Mike Gundy by as he clearly hasn't adapted to this new era of College Football.

Gundy’s style of coaching just doesn’t work anymore. It’s too predictable and we don’t have the guys in the system long enough to make it work. The game has evolved. We have to get someone who can adapt — CowboySportsFan (@pokesguy) September 20, 2025

The great social media account Message Board Geniuses caught the Cowboys fans in the moment melting down as the Cowboys fell in an early hole.

The second half of this game may end up determining whether or not Mike Gundy survives September or possibly the weekend. Based on what we saw in the first half, the Cowboys may not have a chance in this game as the defense is abysmal.

