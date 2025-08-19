Oklahoma State loses star transfer addition before the season begins

While everyone views the transfer portal as a way to add plug and play starters and to build depth, the risks in the system are almost always ignored. When a program is adding a ton of new players and personalities, it's easy to see how it could create conflicts and differences which don't gel with the rest of the group.

Mike Gundy and his staff used the transfer portal more than we've ever seen the Oklahoma State program use it, bringing in 49 players. After an abysmal season, Mike Gundy admitted that this was the first transfer class that he's "bought" as he looks to right the ship.

"This portal class from January is the first class that we ever bought, we had not bought portal kids. That hurt us the last year or so from a depth standpoint." Mike Gundy

One of the bigger purchases was made in the Spring when the Oklahoma State Cowboys went out and added Miami transfer Zaquan Patterson. Patterson was a top-100 recruit before arriving at Miami and appeared in 12 games with one start for the Hurricanes making an instant impact.

The expectation was that at best, Zaquan Patterson would be a plug and play starter for the Hurricanes while at worst providing the team with much needed depth. Instead, the worst case scenario turned out to be he wouldn't make it to the start of the season with Oklahoma State as on Monday, Patterson was dismissed from the program.

Oklahoma State has dismissed Miami defensive back transfer Zaquan Patterson, a source tells @CBSSports.



Former top-65 overall recruit. Had 19 tackles last year at Miami. (@Brett_McMurphy 1st). pic.twitter.com/USpIKo9ens — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 19, 2025

For Oklahoma State, this is a massive blow as the team loses a potential starting caliber player before he ever appeared in a game for the team. Zaquan Patterson will now sit out a season unless he quickly enrolls at another program which is unlikely given that the College Football season is just days away.

