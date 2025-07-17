Ole Miss could be the surprise SEC Contender no one sees coming

Throughout Lane Kiffin's tenure at Ole Miss you've looked at the roster and it has been led by a veteran quarterback who's surrounded with elite level talent. After losing an incredible veteran group led by Jaxson Dart, Walter Nolen, Princely Umanmielen, Tre Harris, and Trey Amos this team doesn't have the elite level talent that jumps off of the page when you look at their roster.

The self proclaimed Transfer Portal King Lane Kiffin doesn't rebuild, he reloads as he once again leaned heavily on the transfer portal bringing in 32 players to help fill this teams holes. Whether or not all of the additions work out is a massive question but, Lane Kiffin won't accept a rebuilding season.

Even if the high end talent level is off, the Rebels are going to be right in the mix in the SEC this season which will shock everyone who is expecting Lane Kiffin's team to have a down year. Like he always does, Lane Kiffin went out and brought in a massive class via the transfer portal that will keep this team in contention for the College Football Playoff.

Replacing Jaxson Dart is quarterback Austin Simmons who hasn't played a ton but, when he has you can see why Lane Kiffin didn't bring in a veteran. In the Georgia game, Austin Simmons came in cold off the bench with Dart injured and effortlessly led the Rebels down the field for a touchdown. Simmons has an incredible arm and mobility which will allow him to make ever explosive play Jaxson Dart was able to.

The Rebels will finally have running back Logan Diggs back in the mix as he suffered a torn ACL in his final game at LSU which limited him to just one carry for Ole Miss this season. Diggs will be joined by Troy transfer Damien Taylor in the backfield as Taylor comes off of an impressive season rushing for 1,010 yards and 7 touchdowns.

At receiver, Cayden Lee returns after his breakout season and almost everyone else in the room will be a newcomer. Transfers De'Zhaun Stribling and Harrison Wallace III will play the biggest roles in the offensive but, former 5-star recruit Caleb Odom should be one of the most exciting players to watch as a massive target on the outside.

The good news is with all the turnover at wide receiver, the Rebels will have a dominant duo at tight end. Dae'Quan Wright returns and is joined by Arkansas star Luke Hasz as the duo can be safety blankets for Austin Simmons.

On the offensive line, Ole Miss returns both of its starting offensive tackles which is very important with a first time starter at quarterback. Brycen Sanders will move to center while Delano Townsend will transfer in to play Left Guard and Arkansas transfer Patrick Kutas is an elite level addition at guard.

On the defensive line, Ole Miss loses 4 All-SEC selections which is nearly impossible to replace but, this year the Rebels will turn to potential upfront. Lane Kiffin brought in Da'Shawn Womack a former 5-star from LSU and Princewill Umanmielen the brother of Princely who will look to make a massive impact like his brother.

Suntarine Perkins returns at Linebacker giving the Rebels a potential All-American in the second level which will be key for Pete Goldings defense.

The secondary will be the biggest unknown as the Rebels bring in 5 new starters via the Transfer Portal. Sage Ryan transfers in with the most experience in the SEC with experience at cornerback and safety playing for LSU. Early in the season, the Rebels will need to gel this group together but, the talent is there for the rebuild to be successful.

As a whole, the Rebels aren't as talented as they were last season but, this group still has all the makings of a team that can compete in the SEC. Last season, Ole Miss had the elite level transfers that everyone knew would pan out but, this season this group has a higher upside if Lane Kiffin and his staff can develop their pieces.

Will this team win the SEC Championship? Most likely not but, this is a clear Top 25 team that should finish in the top half of the SEC again this season.

