Ole Miss crushed as QB Austin Simmons sidelined for Arkansas game

On Saturday, the Ole Miss Rebels have the tough task of trying to slow the red hot Arkansas Razorbacks, who have dominated inferior opponents to start the season. The task got much harder ahead of kickoff as it was revealed that Ole Miss will have to beat Arkansas without their starting quarterback as Simmons is dealing with a lingering injury from the Kentucky game.

NEW: Ferris State transfer Trinidad Chambliss is expected to start at QB for Ole Miss against Arkansas, @SpiritBen reports🦈



Austin Simmons suffered an ankle injury in the Rebels’ 30-23 win at Kentucky last week.https://t.co/xcNqq9T7W0 pic.twitter.com/Dkg6ezZdTd — On3 (@On3sports) September 13, 2025

Without Austin Simmons, Ole Miss will have to turn to Ferris State transfer Trinidad Chambliss to lead the team to victory. Chambliss has appeared in both games for Ole Miss as he's completed 4 of his 6 attempts for 59 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 21 yards on 7 carries.

The addition of Trinidad Chambliss was an intriguing move by Ole Miss as they went and got a dynamic playmaker from a lower level. Last season, Chambliss was incredible for Ferris State passing for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for 1,019 yards and 25 touchdowns. Lane Kiffin may not want Chambliss to run like crazy with Simmons sidelined, but when he does take off, it's a highlight play waiting to happen.

Austin Simmons has been shaky to start the season, but missing him in this game will hurt, as it would've been another great chance to get him more reps. This season, Austin Simmons has completed 60% of his passes for 576 yards and 3 touchdowns, but his 4 interceptions have been a massive concern.

The good news for Lane Kiffin is that his rushing attack is much better than it was last season, and it should help take pressure off of Chambliss. Kewan Lacy has been crucial for Ole Miss rushing for 246 yards and 4 touchdowns and he'll need another stellar showing to save Ole Miss in this matchup.

