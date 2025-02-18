Ole Miss has little to show despite historic NFL Draft projections

Under head coach Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss has built a reputation as a program loaded with NFL-caliber talent. The Rebels are poised for a historic 2025 NFL Draft, potentially sending more players to the league in a single year than they have since 1962. The question is: how much has that talent translated to success on the field?

To Kiffin’s credit, the Rebels have reached new heights in some areas. They have secured four consecutive bowl appearances since he took over in 2020, including two New Year's Six bids. The 2023 season saw the program notch the most wins in school history, and Kiffin led them to a statement 38-25 Peach Bowl victory over Penn State. Most recently, they dominated Duke in the 2024 Gator Bowl with a 52-20 blowout. On paper, those achievements suggest some progress, but not when you consider the hype that has surrounded this program, particularly the last two seasons.

When you step back and consider the investment, the results seem underwhelming.

Ole Miss has poured significant resources into recruiting, landed top-tier transfers, and assembled one of the most talent-rich rosters in the nation. Yet, the Rebels have missed out on making the SEC Championship and the expanded College Football Playoff, even with one of the most talented and veteran-led rosters in the country. While they remain competitive in the SEC, they haven’t broken through the glass ceiling that separates programs like Georgia, Texas, and Alabama from the rest of the pack.

Kiffin’s approach to roster building has certainly produced individual stars. Players like Jaxson Dart and Walter Nolen are projected as first-round draft picks, with several others expected to be selected in the top 75. The NFL pipeline is strong, but the reality remains: a program that churns out pro-level talent at this rate should have more to show in terms of championship rings.

For Ole Miss, the 2025 NFL Draft may be a landmark moment, but it also shows a glaring issue.

The Rebels have had the pieces to compete at the highest level, but they haven't translated that into the kind of postseason success that would justify the investment. As another wave of players heads to the NFL, the question remains—how long can Ole Miss be content with individual accolades without a true breakthrough on the field?

