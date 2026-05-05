Ole Miss makes LSU drama even crazier hiring Brian Kelly’s son

To give a full breakdown of all the moving pieces between LSU and Ole Miss this offseason, you almost need a whiteboard. When LSU fired Brian Kelly following the Tigers blowout loss to Texas A&M, it became clear they were the best job available. Before the postseason even began, LSU landed Lane Kiffin, leading to a smaller SEC rivalry becoming a major feud.

LSU didn't just take Lane Kiffin as they brought Charlie Weis Jr and most of the offensive staff along with GM Billy Glasscock, and several other staffers with him to Baton Rouge. Ole Miss countered by bringing LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson and GM Austin Thomas to Oxford.

When the Transfer Portal opened the game of musical chairs didn't end as Lane Kiffin nabbed Winston Watkins Jr, TJ Dottery, and Princewill Umanmielen while Ole Miss took Carius Curne and JT Lindsey from the Tigers.

Ole Miss hires Brian Kelly's son adding to the drama

On Tuesday, On3's Pete Nakos dropped stunning news as Ole Miss hired Brian Kelly's son Patrick Kelly to serve as the Rebels Assistant Director of Football Support.

Ole Miss has hired Patrick Kelly as its assistant director of football support. Was previously LSU's football support and operations coordinator. https://t.co/yeZTGOa26x — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) May 5, 2026

The move comes as another incredible storyline in the recently elevated feud between the Tigers and Rebels. This season's matchup between LSU and Ole Miss was already one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the season, and hiring Brian Kelly's son will only add to the intensity of the matchup.

When the Tigers face Ole Miss now, they'll be facing the son of their former head coach, and Brian Kelly may end up showing up for the matchup in Oxford. Given how the Tigers tried to fire Brian Kelly for cause, the family certainly has bad blood with the Tigers, and now Patrick Kelly will have a chance of exacting revenge on his father's former program.