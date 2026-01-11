Ole Miss offseason checklist: Is Pete Golding the right man to keep it rolling?

Ole Miss had one of the strangest seasons as Head Coach Lane Kiffin left to take the LSU job after the regular season concluded. Then Ole Miss promoted defensive coordinator Pete Golding to be the permanent Head Coach. Ole Miss then had an impressive showing in the College Football Playoff, beating Tulane at home and Georgia in the quarterfinals. They then lost to Miami in the semifinals but had a successful season overall.

Offseason Check List 1: Keep the same offensive philosophy

College Football has changed as teams have moved away from the up-tempo spread offense that has become so prevalent in the sport. Ole Miss has not changed, and the philosophy of being up-tempo and spread has given them a unique philosophy. Golding should consider sticking to this philosophy that started under Lane Kiffin and continued under his offensive coordinator, Charlie Weiss Jr.

The good thing for Ole Miss is that they hired John Davis Baker from East Carolina. He was previously on staff under Kiffin from 2021 to 2023, so that experience should enable him to adapt and make the right decisions. He was Eastern Carolina’s offensive coordinator, and they won 9 games this year. They averaged 449 yards per game, 19th best in the country. So, it is an encouraging hire for Golding.

Offseason Check List 2: Improve the defense

Pete Golding will continue to call the defense for Ole Miss. Ole Miss’s defense allowed 348 yards per game. That was 48th in College Football. They need to improve on this side of the ball. Offensively, they were 489 yards on offense. The 2nd best team in the country. That was because of Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weiss, both of whom are now at LSU. Even if Baker is successful as an offensive coordinator, one would assume they take a step back on offense. Golding needs to get the defense to play better next season.

Offseason Check List 3: Transfer Portal Needs

Quarterback: Trinidad Chambliss was denied an extra year by the NCAA, and outside of some last-ditch appeal, it sounds like his career is over. Then, quarterback Austin Simmons, who was the starting quarterback until he got hurt, is in the portal. So, Ole Miss needs to find a quarterback in the portal.

Both lines of scrimmage: Ole Miss needs to get better on both sides of the ball in the trenches. So far, they have added Florida defensive lineman Michai Boireau and Jaheim Oatis from Colorado. Plus, Jonathan Madonado from Nevada is a defensive end. Then you add in LSU offensive lineman Carius Curne from LSU, and you've got an impressive start to fixing both lines of scrimmage.

Wide Receiver: Ole Miss is losing two solid wide receivers in Harrison Wallace and DeZaun Stribling. Picking up more weapons would be imperative to help whoever will be the starting quarterback.