Trinidad Chambliss waiver denial changes everything for Ole Miss in the worst way

When the Ole Miss Rebels walked off the field in the Fiesta Bowl, it felt like the end of a special run with a truly promising future. While the Rebels had lost, the start of the Pete Golding era was incredible and the team had done all the right things to set themselves up for 2026. When Lane Kiffin left for LSU, there was a serious concern that the Rebels could lose their two biggest stars Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy.

Once the Transfer Portal opened, Ole Miss shutdown any chances of the two leaving inking both to new deals. Re-signing Kewan Lacy was cut and dry as he'll be back in Oxford next season giving the team a superstar running back. Trinidad Chambliss' deal was promising, but it came with one major hurdle.

Trinidad Chambliss' situation was uncertain as he was appealing for a waiver giving him a 6th year of eligibility. While Ole Miss was hopeful the NCAA would give in, it was left up in the air dragging on longer than anyone hoped.

Trinidad Chambliss' denial changes everything for Ole Miss

On Friday, Ole Miss pain from the loss in the College Football Playoff semifinal only got worse as the NCAA denied Trinidad Chambliss' waiver.

NEWS: The NCAA has denied Trinidad Chambliss a sixth-year of eligibility, which would his college career. The decision comes after a verbal denial in December. Ole Miss can still appeal the decision. pic.twitter.com/V4rDSxERwq — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 9, 2026

The move is a massive blow for Ole Miss fans as their beloved quarterback won't be able to return in 2026 barring an appeal and a change by the NCAA. Part of what took away from the pain of the loss was the thought of Chambliss and Kewan Lacy each returning, and now a part of that magical duo is gone.

Pete Golding now faces his first big test as he needs to pick a quarterback out of the Transfer Portal. According to On3, Ole Miss may be on the verge of finding their replacement in Auburn QB Deuce Knight.

NEW: On3's @PeteNakos has logged an expert prediction for Ole Miss to land Auburn true freshman transfer QB Deuce Knight🦈https://t.co/ybbH7fulrW https://t.co/jjKhIJv9wN pic.twitter.com/ST4gM74fXS — On3 (@On3sports) January 9, 2026

Deuce Knight has a ton of upside as a former 5-star recruit, but he's also a major unknown. The Auburn transfer has only started one game, and with the hopes Ole Miss has, his growing pains could end up being a set back.

If nothing changes, Trinidad Chambliss' incredible run at Ole Miss has come to an end after a wild year. Going from an unknown Division II quarterback to the biggest story in the sport is an incredible story, and for it to end this way is a massive disappointment.