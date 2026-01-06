Ole Miss played perfect defense on Lane Kiffin locking down the Rebels biggest stars

Lane Kiffin taking the LSU job obviously hurt Ole Miss fans, but the biggest fear was about what could lie ahead. Almost the entire offensive staff followed Lane Kiffin to LSU which made it a serious threat that Kiffin could dismantle the Rebels' roster putting the team in a bad place moving forward. The two players Ole Miss wanted to retain more than anyone else was the incredible duo of Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy.

Trinidad Chambliss went from an unknown backup quarterback to a hero in Oxford once he got his chance to play with Austin Simmons injury. The Trinidad & Tobago flag is all over Ole Miss' campus as the fans have rallied around their quarterback who's taken the program to incredible heights. As Lane Kiffin hasn't stopped tweeting the Trinidad emoji, fans were fearful that he could follow Kiffin to LSU.

Let him play!!! Great for the game 2026

🇹🇹 BTA https://t.co/2D7R2s1YnO — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 3, 2026

Kewan Lacy came from Missouri where he was an unproven running back, and he's quickly become one of the stars of the sport. Lane Kiffin hiring Kevin Smith as his running backs coach had everyone fearing that Lacy would then follow Smith to Baton Rouge.

Ole Miss pulled off the clean sweep on Monday

Monday Morning couldn't have started better for Ole Miss fans as news was released that Trinidad Chambliss signed a new deal to return in 2026, if he's granted an extra season of eligibility.

The news is incredible for Ole Miss as it ensures that the Rebels have their star quarterback under center next season. Pete Golding is going to need to make sure Chambliss is in a great position, but it's a massive win for Golding to have a proven veteran under center rather than testing the Transfer Portal.

On Monday Night, things only got sweeter for Ole Miss fans as Kewan Lacy inked a new deal with the Rebels bringing the elite duo back for another season.

NEWS: Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy has signed to return for the Rebels in 2026, sources tell me and @PeteThamel.



The first-team All-SEC back ranks third nationally with 1,464 rushing yards. pic.twitter.com/i69fpVHUab — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 6, 2026

The team now has an elite duo on offense for 2026, and everything else should fall perfectly into place. Any transfers considering Ole Miss now know that the Rebels have an elite duo that they can play alongside, and based on the magic they're creating in the Playoffs, it would be hard to pick any other school.

Pete Golding had a mission to accomplish keeping his biggest stars from following Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge. The Rebels new head coach is clearly fit for the challenge, and now Ole Miss will be a contender once again in 2026.