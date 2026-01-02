Ole Miss Vs Miami CFP line adds to the Pete Golding disrespect

The College Football Playoff semifinals are set as the field of 12 is now down to 4 great teams. On Thursday Night, the Ole Miss Rebels capped the night off with the most exciting win of the weekend knocking off the Georgia Bulldogs on a last second field goal. Despite Georgia storming back to go on a 10-0 run, Ole Miss fought back to cap off an incredible 4th quarter.

The semifinals are now set, as Ole Miss will face Miami and Indiana and Oregon will face off in a rematch. Arguably, the biggest story for the last month has been Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss to take the LSU job, and how Pete Golding needed to rise to the occasion, winning back-to-back Playoff games for the Rebels.

The opening line for Miami-Ole Miss disrespects Pete Golding again

This weekend, Ole Miss and Miami each pulled off upsets no one saw coming, sending Georgia and Ohio State home earlier, far sooner than anyone expected. After Ole Miss hoisted the trophy at the Sugar Bowl, the oddsmakers got to work setting a line for the semifinal matchup.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Miami Hurricanes open as 3.5 point favorites over the Rebels while the total is set at 51.5 points.

After watching the way that Ole Miss has played under Pete Golding and the way they were able to move the ball at will against Georgia, it's hard to see how anyone sees this team losing. Miami's defense has been on fire thus far in the Playoffs, but they haven't seen an offense nearly as explosive as the group Ole Miss has.

Now we'll get a pair of incredible Semifinal matchups, but coming into the Playoff, no one saw these two teams meeting with a trip to the National Championship on the line.