Omar Cooper Jr broke Penn State and the internet with jaw-dropping catch

On Saturday Afternoon, the Indiana Hoosiers went from on their way to another win to suddenly fighting to save their undefeated season. After Penn State stormed back to take the lead, Fernando Mendoza had two minutes to go and save the Hoosiers' undefeated season and his own Heisman campaign trailing by 4.
Without star wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, the Hoosiers' offense truly needed everyone to chip in on the final drive. Fittingly enough, with Indiana's star receiver sidelines, the Hoosiers overlooked star wide receiver saved the day and the season with one of the best catches of the season.
Omar Cooper Jr's makes the Catch of the Year saving Indiana
With just under a minute left on 3rd and Goal, Fernando Mendoza threw up a prayer, and it was answered by Omar Cooper Jr, who elevated above the defender to make the catch while somehow managing to get a foot in bounds on one of the most athletic plays you'll ever see.
As soon as Omar Cooper Jr's play was ruled a touchdown, he broke the internet as everyone declared his big play the Catch of the Year. Bill Simmons is most known for his basketball takes, but even he had to point out that the excitement of the play almost made Gus Johnson explode.
Omar Cooper Jr will know that his catch was truly incredible when he sees that he even caught the eyes of legendary wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.
Everyone at home was left wondering the same thing, how is it humanly possible for a person to contort their body the way that Omar Cooper Jr did on this play.
NFL Analyst Albert Breer was in awe of the play, considering the play itself and the stakes in which it happened.
As Indiana hopes to make the College Football Playoff once again and the best season in school history, Omar Cooper Jr's big play may go down as one of the best in school history.
Curt Cignetti's team easily could've folded late in this game when the game started to turn against them, but they instead rallied to keep all of their goals alive. This team saved it's hopes of an undefeated season and playing for the Big Ten Championship, and Omar Cooper Jr was the superhero this team needed to do so.
