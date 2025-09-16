One highly-regarded QB won't be running it back in 2026

All good things must come to an end even if it's a run as fun as the one that Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has been on. When Pavia committed to the Commodores it was a fun under the radar story in part due to the fact that everyone watched him upset Auburn the season before at New Mexico State. When Pavia transferred to Vanderbilt, it was seen as a one year deal as the quarterback only had one more season of eligibility remaining.

After picking up upset wins over Virginia Tech, Alabama, and Auburn in 2024, Pavia added his biggest win yet, beating the NCAA in court in a ruling that determined that his season in JUCO shouldn't count against his eligibility.

Now, Diego Pavia is up to the same old tricks as he has the Commodores off to a 3-0 start including wins over Virginia Tech and South Carolina. On Tuesday it looked like we may get more exciting Diego Pavia news as his attorney made a comment which made it appear like Pavia may push to play for another season.

Wow, Pavia's attorney is saying that unless the rules are not found to be subject to antitrust they're going to stack on a challenge to the redshirt rule and asking for an injunction so Pavia can play in 2026.



Had a feeling that would be the case given some of the briefing. — Sam C. Ehrlich (@samcehrlich) September 16, 2025

For a few hours, excitement overtook College Football as everyone either looked forward to or laughed at the notion of Diego Pavia once again extending his stay at Vanderbilt. The excitement however is dead as the man himself Diego Pavia took to social media to shoot down the sentiment saying this is his final season.

🧢… this my last year 🤝 https://t.co/B282oKEi5t — Diego Pavia (@diegopavia02) September 16, 2025

When it's all said and done, Diego Pavia won't go down as one of the game's greatest players but, he'll be remembered as one of the most fun storylines in quite some time. Pavia arrived at Vanderbilt said the team wouldn't bee the doormat of the SEC anymore and proved it. Whether you're a fan of Vanderbilt or not, you have to admit that what Pavia has been able to do is beyond impressive and everyone will always remember him knocking off Alabama.

