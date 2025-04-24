One NFL team may be looking to reunite Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders

If there’s one NFL team that might shock the league and pull off a Colorado reunion, it’s the Cleveland Browns.

On the surface, it might seem like a stretch. But once you dive into the situation, it’s not hard to see a real scenario where Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are both wearing orange and brown by the end of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Let’s start with Hunter, who’s been mocked as high as No. 2 overall in some draft projections. He’s one of the most dynamic players in college football — a two-way star who makes eye-popping plays at cornerback and wide receiver. If the Browns are thinking big-picture and want someone who can potentially change the game on both sides of the ball, it seems like Hunter is the answer.

But here’s where things get really interesting.

There’s growing buzz that Shedeur Sanders could slide out of the top 20, despite being considered the second-best quarterback prospect in a weak class. There’s no denying he’s talented — he’s accurate, poised, and has a great touch on deep throws — but there’s also hesitation from some teams. Whether it’s his slower release, pocket presence, or his poor interviewing, many NFL organizations don't seem sold. So if he slips later into the first-round, the Browns might begin to raise their eyebrows.

Think about it. If the Browns land Hunter at No. 2, they already have a star Colorado product with a ton of upside. Why not go all in? They could package future picks to jump back into the first round and snag Shedeur before someone else does. And let’s be honest, Cleveland doesn’t have their long-term quarterback figured out. Joe Flacco? Kenny Pickett? Serviceable, sure — but they’re not the future.

Now imagine this: a 2025 Browns offense led by Shedeur Sanders throwing to Travis Hunter, with both guys already having years of chemistry. That’s a dream scenario, and it would give them potential to begin building something there in Cleveland.

Of course, this all depends on how the board falls. But if Shedeur is still sitting there late in the first, don’t be surprised if the Browns pick up the phone. They’ve got the flexibility to make something happen, and reuniting these two stars might be too tempting to pass up.

Read More