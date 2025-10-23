One of these top-ranked college football teams is going down to an unranked foe in Week 9

Part of what makes College Football so magical is the opportunity each weekend for a truly shocking upset. As we're in the second half of the season, each week that we get closer to the College Football Playoff raises the stakes for each ranked team. The Top 25 teams in the Country are now well established and each upset is more meaningful now.

This weekend, we don't have a loaded slate like we saw last weekend, but when you think a slate isn't that exciting it ends up being the most exciting. Heading into Week 9, there are 6 ranked teams that could end up getting stunned by unranked opponents.

These 6 ranked teams are on upset watch in Week 9

Key Injuries: Qua Russaw, Jah-Marien Latham, Cayden Jones, and Jeremiah Beamen

On Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide take a break from playing Top 25 opponents to face an unranked South Carolina team that could be a bigger challenge than the likes of Tennessee, Missouri, and Vanderbilt.

Why South Carolina can win

If there's one area where Alabama has been vulnerable it's against the opponents running the football with their quarterback. In the season opener, Tommy Castellanos picked up 78 yards on 16 carries with a score helping the Seminoles win. Beau Pribula was able to have a similar impact rushing for 61 yards and a touchdown keeping Missouri in the game. LaNorris Sellers is a dynamic runner and could end up giving Alabama's defense fits.

Why Alabama won't lose

The only issue with South Carolina trying to use the run game to upset Alabama is the fact that their offensive line is abysmal. Shane Beamer has already fired his offensive line coach and it didn't help much against Oklahoma as the Gamecocks picked up just 1.6 yards per carry while allowing 6 sacks.

Chance of upset: 10%

Key Injuries: Kellen Wyatt

The red hot Indiana Hoosiers are up to #2 in the AP Poll, but they have a unique challenge ahead of them this weekend as they face UCLA. Curt Cignetti has already acknowledged the challenge calling UCLA a 3-0 football team citing their record since Interim Head Coach Tim Skipper promoted Jerry Neuheisal to offensive coordinator.

Why UCLA can win

Ever since making the move to Jerry Neuheisal at Offensive Coordinator, the UCLA Bruins have looked leaps and bounds better than the group we saw to open the season. The Bruins offense is averaging 33.33 points per game since the move while the defense has started to get more impressive.

Why Indiana won't lose

While UCLA has been a fun Cinderella the last 3 weeks, that run comes to an end against Curt Cignetti's team. Fernando Mendoza is the best quarterback of the Country and his star receivers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr will be too much for the Bruins to slow. The Hoosiers defense ranks 4th in points allowed per game and as Nico Iamaleava playing injured it'll prove to be too tough of a task.

Chance of Upset: 10%

Key Injuries: Ahmari Harvey (Missed Duke game)

The ACC has fallen perfectly for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to make the Conference Championship and the College Football Playoff. All Brent Key's team needs to do is avoid a shocking upset, but in College Football truly anything can happen.

Why Syracuse can win

Fran Brown has already shown the ability to pull off the truly shocking upset when they beat Miami to end their Playoff chances last season. The Orange have the ability to rush the passer and keeping Haynes King in the pocket could prove to be key. To pull off the upset, Rickie Collins will need to play much better and take care of the football.

Why Georgia Tech won't lose

The Yellow Jackets are far and away the more talented team and it only helps that they're playing this game at home. Haynes King is the best quarterback in the ACC and he's the biggest advantage the Yellow Jackets have in this game. This team hasn't shown they're taking an opponent lightly in any game and Brent Key should have his team ready to go once again.

Chance of Upset: 30%

Key Injuries: Memphis QB Brendon Lewis (Day-to-Day)

The winner of the American will have the best chance to make the College Football Playoff via the Group of 5 bid. This weekend, the winner of the matchup between Memphis and USF will have a great chance to make the AAC Championship and play for a chance at the Playoff.

Why Memphis can win

While Memphis lost last weekend, this is still a great team as they lost star quarterback Brendon Lewis to injury in their loss to UAB. If Lewis plays, Memphis has every chance to win this game especially given the fact that USF has shown in several games that they're vulnerable to turning the ball over.

Why USF won't lose

Alex Golesh's team has been dominant this season even while they've played sloppy in some games. This game will have a massive impact on the fate of USF's season and Alex Golesh won't let his team take Memphis lightly especially after the Tigers lost last weekend. USF is more talented than Memphis and they'll likely end up winning this game because of it.

Chance of Upset: 40%

Key Injuries: Xavier Scott (Out for season)

After suffering their second loss of the season to Ohio State, the Fighting Illini have been able to heal some of their injuries. Now Illinois is back in action and they have a massive test against the Washington Huskies.

Why Washington can win

The Washington Huskies have shown at times the ability to have one of the best offenses in the Country. While Washington hasn't played to the same level in Big Ten play, the talent is still there on offense to light up the scoreboard in any game. The defense has been more impressive in Conference play and if the two sides could ever play well at the same time it could be the difference.

Why Illinois won't lose

Washington's offense hasn't played well in Big Ten play and the Fighting Illini will look to take advantage of that. This will be the healthiest Illinois has been in a long time as running backs Kaden Feagin and Ca'Lil Valentine will be good to go. Bret Bielema's team is built better in the trenches and it'll ultimately end up deciding this game.

Chance of Upset: 50%

Key Injuries: Raider Damuni (Doubtful) and Tommy Prassas (Doubtful)

Coming off their massive win over Utah, the BYU Cougars are now tasked with facing a Iowa State team that can be dangerous. After back-to-back losses Matt Campbell has a great chance to get his team back on track as they face 11th ranked BYU.

Why Iowa State can win

The Iowa State Cyclones have already proven they're a dangerous team as they started the season 5-0 with wins over Kansas State, Iowa, and Arizona. The Cyclones defense has given them a chance in every game allowing just 19.0 points per game ranking 27th in the Country. A dangerous defense against a True Freshman quarterback is always a great recipe for a team looking to pull off an upset.

Why BYU won't lose

The style of play which BYU uses is one of the best when it comes to avoiding a shocking upset. The Cougars are averaging 232.9 rushing yards per game which ranks 10th in the Country. The Cougars deadly rushing attack paired with their stout defense is going to prove to be a massive challenge for an Iowa State team that has had flaws on offense.

Chance of Upset: 60%

