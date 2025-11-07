One of these top-ranked teams is going down to an unranked opponent in Week 11

Part of what makes College Football such an incredible sport is the opportunity each weekend for a truly shocking upset that changes everything. As we head down the final stretch of the season, each week that we get closer to the College Football Playoff raises the stakes for each ranked team. The Top 25 teams in the Country are now well established with the first CFP Rankings, and each upset is more meaningful now.

This weekend is a much better slate than we saw last weekend, as some of the best teams in the Country are off the bye week. While we have plenty of games between Top 25 opponents, there are some chances for truly shocking upsets to end the season.

These 5 ranked teams are on upset watch in Week 11

#2 Indiana Hoosiers Vs Penn State Nittany Lions

After being ranked behind Ohio State in the College Football Playoff rankings, Curt Cignetti likely feels disrespected as his team heads to Happy Valley. Penn State's collapse has made this game far less meaningful than we expected coming into the season, but Penn State could change that.

Why Penn State can win

While this season has been a disaster, Penn State still has the talent to compete in any game it plays. The key for Penn State will be its rushing attack, as losing Drew Allar, even as he was playing badly, destroyed the Nittany Lions' passing attack. If the defense can find a way to turn Indiana over, this game could get close down the stretch.

Why Indiana won't lose

Typically, you could say that Indiana may overlook Penn State, but Curt Cignetti is the last coach who'd let his team sleepwalk. While Penn State has a quarterback issue, Indiana may have the best quarterback in the Country in Fernando Mendoza. The Hoosiers have the talent advantage, and the advantage at quarterback makes it almost impossible for Indiana to slip up in this game.