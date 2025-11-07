One of these top-ranked teams is going down to an unranked opponent in Week 11

LSU Tigers Vs #4 Alabama Crimson Tide

The new look LSU Tigers, after firing Brian Kelly, play their first game as they head to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama. The Crimson Tide will be looking to survive an upset; otherwise, they'll be on the brink of missing the Playoff.

Why LSU can win

The LSU Tigers have the unique advantage of playing Alabama with a new offensive coordinator which is always tough to gameplan against. This team has been so banged up injury wise that coming off the bye this may be the best they’ve looked since the start of the season. LSU has the talent to win this game, and Frank Wilson will have this team fired up to ruin someone else’s team.

Why Alabama won't lose

While LSU will be motivated to win this game, they’re still a very flawed team. The Tigers' offensive line has been a massive weakness, which Alabama can exploit. If Whit Weeks misses this game as he recovers from injury, the LSU linebacking core without him is a weakness. The Crimson Tide have been far more focused than the team we saw last year, which should be key against a reeling LSU team.